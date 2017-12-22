The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
FITNESS: The photo below was taken on one of those ‘special’ days that surfers dream about; waves lining the horizon, crystal smooth waters and only a few people in the water. It was an epic morning, one of those ‘dream’ days, and I remember thinking, ‘holy s***’ this place is pumping – I better get my flow on before the crowds arrive.

Surfing, Fitness,

Hayden Rhodes

Sunday 24 December 2017, 01:00PM

Hayden going with the ‘flow’ on one of those special days when everything seems to just click.
Hayden going with the ‘flow’ on one of those special days when everything seems to just click.

You know the cycle; paddle into a wave – surf fast – duck dive, duck dive, duck dive – paddle back out as fast as possible – REPEAT. Literally, that’s all we did. Pushing our limits, facing a few fears and catching wave after wave before the crowds arrived. On days like this having exceptional surfing fitness pays off. Big time.

And that’s where Yoga will really help you.

You see Yoga and surfing compliment each other brilliantly. Both aim to push you outside your comfort zones. Both challenge your mind and body at the same time. Both twist you into uncomfortable situations and challenge you to remain calm under pressure.

Athletes have a term called being in ‘flow’ – a state when everything just ‘clicks’. This is the performance state you want to be in when you surf or compete. Everything flows as one, the mind and body functions perfectly together – and Yoga is the perfect surfing training supplement to compliment your surfing workouts.

As most of you are probably aware, Yoga is a mind body training system that comes in many styles and encourages participants to adopt specific bodily postures, learn about breath control and possibly include meditation and / or spiritual growth. Yoga is widely practised world wide for health and relaxation.

Surfers can use Yoga as a physical and mental practice to improve surfing performance, enhance flexibility and improve our breathe control. Surfing workouts from an excellent yoga teacher is a brilliant way to functionally train your mind-body in a manner that can help find a peak performance state and get into ‘flow’.

Yoga is 99% practice.

That simply means – results arrive when you practice. In other words – it only works when you do.

You do not have to get all funky and tie yourself into knots (unless you want too). Simple stretching is a great way to start and is a fantastic way to increase energy. Just focus on your breath and stretch out on flat days, non surfing days or before or after surfing workouts as warm ups or cool downs.

For the best results participate in a real yoga class with an experienced teacher. Yes – the first few times might be a weird experience, so what – get over it and get into it.

For those of you wanting a specific surfing training program to follow that incorporates Yoga for surfing and paddle power workouts, keep your eyes peeled. Coming in the new year, Jack Farras from Yoga Republic has created a unique surfing training yoga program specially for Surf Training Secrets. Coming your way soon.

So, imagine if you performed just one yoga surfing workout per week for the next four months over the low season. By the time the surf arrives again, you will be living in a completely new surfing body. Here are some fantastic Yoga teachers to go and check out in Phuket.

For those of you living in the middle / north of Phuket – Jack Farras from Yoga Republic is an international senior teacher with years of experience. I have worked with Jack personally for my own surfing fitness and personal performance, he is an exceptional guide and recommended.

Go see Jack! http://www.yogarepublic.co/

In you are in the south – Kim White is an internationally known yoga teacher with years of mind-body training and a wealth of knowledge that allows her to work with both new and advanced students.

I have also worked alongside Kim and embrace how she teaches students to be present and become aware of the mind-body connection for greater physical, mental, emotional and spiritual flow.

Kim is running a special retreat this coming January.

Go visit Kim! www.muditayogaretreats.com

Remember, surfing is our medicine – for private performance coaching to improve your surfing fitness or your surfing mind-body, contact Hayden at info@surftrainingsecrets.com

New Fast Surfing Fitness training program coming early 2018.

Hayden Rhodes (Club Manager of Phukets Finest Health Club - RPM Health Club) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets.com and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, personal development and surfing. He has been helping people improve their surfing and snowboarding around the world for more than 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you up grade your lifestyle. Visit SurfTrainingSecrets.com

Read original story here.

 

 
