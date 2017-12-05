The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Flooding misery persists in Trang, Nakhon Sri Thammarat

SOUTH: Flooding has persisted in many communities in two districts of Trang and Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Pak Phanang district, with some villages cut off from the outside world.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 5 December 2017, 04:15PM

Many houses in Muang district of Trang are still submerged, with water reaching the rooftops after two sections of embankment along the Trang River collapsed on Sunday (Dec 3). Photo: Methee Muangkaew
Many houses in Muang district of Trang are still submerged, with water reaching the rooftops after two sections of embankment along the Trang River collapsed on Sunday (Dec 3). Photo: Methee Muangkaew

In Trang, a total of 1,487 households at Village Moo 4 and Village Moo 6 in tambon Bang Rak of Muang district were submerged after two sections of embankment along the Trang River collapsed on Sunday (Dec 3).

Floodwaters rose to 3-4 metres in the two villages, with boats the only mode of transport.

Suranong Kimchiang, kamnan (subdistrict chief) of tambon Bang Rak, said the two villages were already half-flooded before the river embankment collapsed. Following the breach, both villages were completely submerged and cut off from the outside world, said Mr Suranong.

Wirat Rattamanee, 50, one of the affected residents in tambon Bang Rak, said many residents were caught off guard by the rising floodwaters. Vast areas of agricultural land were submerged.

Pisarn Tengchiang, kamnan of tambon Nong Trud in Muang district, said more than 1,000 households in his tambon were affected after the riverbank collapsed in two places. Many residents were evacuated to temporary shelters.

In Kantang district, several communities remained flooded, with water levels ranging from 50 centimetres to 2m as water from Muang district flowed through the area on its way to the Andaman Sea. High tides were slowing the drainage.

In Nakhon Sri Thammarat, several communities in Pak Phanang district remained inundated and water drainage was slow as weeds blocked waterways.

Many residents were worried that the slow drainage would cause flood waters to turn putrid and exude foul odours.

In Narathiwat, floodwaters receded in several areas after three days free from rain.

Water levels in three main rivers – Sungai Kolok, Bang Nara and Sai Buri – have fallen and almost returned to normal.

Thirty houses along the Sungai Kolok River remained 20-30cm under water. The flooding situation was expected to ease tomorrow (Dec 6) if there was no more rain.

Some 324 residents from eight flood-hit communities in Sungai Kolok who earlier sought refuge at two temporary shelters returned to their houses after floodwaters receded.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 05 December 2017 - 19:31:56

Keep this article in file.
Next year you can show same photos, same writing.
Same as before, and same AFTER next year.
Government money goes to submarines, tanks, and safe armed trucks.
Of course, no armed trucks for the south, we keep them more north here and there in army camps, and wash+wax them weekly.
Why is there not at least a army 1 or 2  flat bottom boat regiment, for all over Thailand?

Is a army not ment for serving the people in times of peace instead of just hanging in barracks and doing nothing?
Specially with a army general prime minister?

Government take care in the yearly flooded areas is so poor. A bit food relieve, with press.
Is that the best Government House can do, year in year out since the army replaced a elected Government?
I not see proper anticipating water management in Thailand, year in, year out.
The royal thai army has the means to do more for thai citizens.
But not even any 'order'.

