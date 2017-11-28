SOUTH: All 11 districts in flooded Phatthalung province were declared disaster zones today (Nov 28) with over 30,000 rai of farmland inundated, as the weather office forecast more heavy rain for the lower South.

Tuesday 28 November 2017, 02:28PM

Residents are relying on boats for transport in much of flooded Phatthalung province, with over 30,000 rai of agricultural land affected, as authorities today (Nov 28) declared all 11 districts disaster zones. Photo: Aswin Pakkawan

Monsoon storms pounded Phatthalung province, with Khuan Khanun district the worst hit. The flooding has now expanded across all districts, the provincial mitigation and disaster prevention office said today.

At low-lying Nong Pring village in Muang district, the floodwater was almost two metres deep, forcing the evacuation of 10 households to higher ground.

Phatthalung Governor Kukiart Wongkraphan said 14 water pumps were installed at Khlong Pak Pra canal in Lampam area of Muang district, to drain water from Muang and Khuan Khanun districts.

He said with all 11 districts now declared disaster zones, assistance could be provided quickly for flood victims.

In Narathiwat, flooding caused two more schools to suspend classes indefinitely today, both in Rangae district. At Konae Nua School the water rose to over a metre deep, and at Kaemae School at least 50 centimetres deep.

In Muang district, a storm ripped the roofs off about 20 houses and uprooted several roadside trees, said Assamee Waedeng, mayor of tambon Kaluwo Nua municipality.

In Yala, the Sai Buri and Pattani rivers burst their banks, inundating many areas in Raman and Muang districts today.

In Raman district, about 20,100 residents living in several tambons were affected and water from the Sai Buri river also submerged many roads. People were relying on small boats for transportation. Three schools suspended classes indefinitely.

In Muang district, some 1,600 residents of 150 households were hit as the Pattani River burst its banks.

The Meteorological Department today issued a new weather warning for the South. It said a low-pressure system over the lower South China would move slowly through the lower South and the Andaman Sea between Nov 28 and Dec 1.

Continuous and torrential rain is forecast for much of the area.

Residents are warned of possible flooding during the period.

On Nov 28, areas to be affected are Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

From Nov 29 to Dec 1, areas to be affected are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Phayao Muangngam, the director of the weather forecasting office on the Andaman Coast, warned residents on the eastern coast of the South that heavy rain may cause flash floods and rivers to overflow.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be 2-3 metres high. Small boats should stay ashore between Nov 28 and 30, Ms Phayao said.

Read original story here.