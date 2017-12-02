TRANG: Flood embankments along the rising Trang River burst at two locations in Muang district tonight (Dec 2), causing water to overflow into hundreds of properties.

Water from the Trang River overflows into riverside communities and farms in Muang on Saturday evening. Photo: by Methee Muangkaew

The embankment in Moo 2 of tambon Nong Trud failed as the river absorbed a deluge of water from the Banthad mountain range and Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Local authorities said that floodwater through the damaged embankment would inundate as many as 300 to 400 houses in Moo 1, 2 and 3 and all the farmland in tambon Nong Trud.

Local officials said embankments along the river were also at risk of collapsing at many other locations.

Flooding remains very heavy in nine southern provinces, affecting 800,000 people, with Songkhla the worst hit, officials said on Saturday.

