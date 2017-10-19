BANGKOK: People coming to Bangkok to pay their final respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are creating an extra surge in passenger traffic.

Thursday 19 October 2017, 09:45AM

Mourners heading to Bangkok to pay their final respects are driving up the bnumbe number of flights to the capital. Photo: Bangkok Post

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) said there would be a “significant” number of people flying into the capital through Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports to attend the Royal Cremation, being held at Sanam Luang on Oct 26.

A total of 8,500 flights, both international and domestic, with seating for 1.93 million passengers, are expected to travel through Suvarnabhumi during the peak period, from Oct 23-31.

At Don Mueang, airlines have booked operation of a total of 6,300 flights carrying 1.19 million passengers during the same period.

“We don’t have the numbers on how many of these passengers are mourners, but we can say that traffic volumes during the period are definitely beyond the normal flow rates,” an AoT official told the Bangkok Post.

An executive of Thai AirAsia, Thailand’s largest low-cost carrier in terms of passengers carried, foresees an average load factor of 90-95% between now and the end of October.

“That is relatively higher than in previous years, notably on domestic routes and inbound flights to Bangkok,” the executive said.

“All other routes will also see continuous sales growth.”

According to the executive, travellers coming to pay their respects to the late King are driving up demand, which has already been spurred by higher traffic in the high season, starting this month. Government officials estimated up to 300,000 Thais will attend the Royal Cremation.

Several Thai airlines have added extra domestic flights through Bangkok to accommodate demand from mourners as well as provide discounted fares.

