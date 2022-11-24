Chef’s Market
Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again

Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again

PHUKET: Major roads and areas across Phuket flooded again yesterday evening (Nov 23) as a large storm front passed over the island, dumping an hours-long deluge.

weatherSafetytransport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 November 2022, 10:18AM

Areas affected included Chalong, Kathu, Phuket Town and areas along the west coast.

Traffic was affected ni many areas, including the Tha Kraeng Intersection in Phuket Town, in front of Blue Tree in Cherng Talay and even in front of Lotus’s on the bypass road, which rarely suffers flooding since drainage was installed as part of the underpass construction years ago.

The rising water level in Bang Yai Canal again raised serious concern, with the water coming within just inches of breaching the canal’s banks.

Pumps were deployed throughout Phuket Town to help divert the rising water. The efforts appeared to have been effective, with no major flooding reported in the area.

Officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Region 18 office were deployed to heavily affected areas across the island.

Chaowalit Nitrarat, Director of the DDPM Region 18 office, said that the flash flooding was exacerbated by the high tide last night

After the rains had eased, and the tide receded, floodwater in most areas drained away. Officers have been dispatched to assist in areas where floodwaters remain, he said.

DDPM officers are remaining on standby in case of further flash flooding, he added.

Meanwhile, traffic over Patong Hill slowed to a near standstill during the heavy rain last night, but was allowed to continue past the landslide site.

Officials assure they are monitoring the “level of safety” at the site to ensure that motorists will not be affected.

Kurt | 24 November 2022 - 14:08:49 

Christy: Google: .."Why higher tides during new and full moon".  A lot of info. Regards

christysweet | 24 November 2022 - 12:41:22 

I'd like to know how full moons make for higher tides, too, when the moon is  opposite the sun from us fully illuminated,  and so should be negating the sun's gravity minutely, and I would think make for a lower gravity effect on the oceans.

Kurt | 24 November 2022 - 11:05:47 

High tides will be even higher today, as it was new moon yesterday. If we get rain today like last night, than the same scenes as shown on photos happen today again. Clean the pumps from debris, and... stand by all.

 

