BANGKOK: Five football players from two Thai League 1 teams and two referees are among 12 people accused of fixing results of domestic matches by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and police.

Wednesday 22 November 2017, 09:19AM

Charts showing details of alleged match-fixing at a media conference at the Royal Thai Police head office yesterday (Nov 21). Photo: Patipat Janthong

National police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda and FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang said yesterday (Nov 21) that all had reported to police after arrest warrants were issued, and all were released on bail.

They include four players from Navy Football Club – Suthipong Laoporn, Narong Wongthongkham, Suvitthaya Namsinlak and Seksan Chaothonglang. Narong is the team’s goalkeeper. Another player is Veera Kerdpudsa, goalkeeper for Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

The two referees named are Phumrin Khamruen and Theerachit Sitthisuk. Cherdsak Boonchu, the director of Sisaket FC, is also allegedly involved in the scandal.

Wallop Saman, Kittiphum Paphunga, Setprasit Kamolwattana and Pakphum Punnikul are four alleged contacts in the racket.

The gang was allegedly involved in rigging four matches in the recently ended season.

All have charged with match-fixing and each could be fined up to B500,000 and/or jailed up to five years if found guilty.

Nakhon Ratchasima and Navy ended the season at 12th and 13th, while Sisaket was second from bottom in the top tier league this year.

Gen Somyot, a former police chief, said there would be no changes to the scores and outcomes of the games allegedly involved.

More people could be involved. The FAT is determined to clean up the Thai league.

“If it were a boxing match, this was only the first round. There is round 2 and round 3 to come,” he said.

Tewan Liptapanlop, chairman of Nakhon Ratchasima FC, said the team will terminate its contract with Veera and is considering separate legal action against the goalkeeper.

“The team will consult lawyers about bringing civil and criminal lawsuits against him, as this has damaged the club,” Manager online quoted him as saying.

Navy FC has promised a press conference tomorrow (Nov 23).

