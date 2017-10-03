FOOTBALL: Thailand’s national team left for Mandalay yesterday (Oct 2) to play a friendly match with Myanmar on Thursday (Oct 5) amid fitness concerns over some of the key players.

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 09:44AM

Kawin Thamsatchanan (left) talks to midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin at Don Mueang airport. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Before the team’s departure from Don Mueang airport yesterday, their Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac said: “Our prime concern for the match with Myanmar is the fitness of our players.

“We only have a short time at our disposal to make some of the key players match-ready because many of them have played three games in one week for their clubs.

“I am hoping that they will not have any problems.”

Thailand are then scheduled to take on Kenya in Bangkok on Sunday (Oct 8).

Rajevac said: “These matches will be the last two games for the Thai national team this year, so we have to create good results and impress the Thai football fans as much as possible.

“For these two warm-up matches, we have included several new faces in the team. If possible, we will try to give a chance to every player, allowing them to show their talent.

“The good thing about these friendlies is that a coach is allowed to make more than three substitutions in a game.”

Meanwhile, Datsakorn Thonglao failed to join the team on the plane to Mandalay.

Rajevac said: “We were informed that he [Datsakorn] would not be able to join the team for the Myanmar game.

“He was required to travel a long way from where his club [Police Tero] played their League Cup match on Sunday night (Oct 1). But he will be a part of the team which will face Kenya in Bangkok.”

Buriram midfielder Jakkraphan Kaewprom was also forced to pull out of the squad after picking up an injury in Sunday night’s League Cup game with Chonburi.

Crafty playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, who flew back from Japan to join the War Elephants for the two friendlies, said: “We will be making an all-out effort to win the match against Myanmar.

“I am feeling a little bit tired from travelling but should be ready to play when the match takes place on Thursday.”

Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, who has returned from injury, said: “We all hope to put in our best for the national team and I am ready to play again for the team.

“The presence of some new faces in the team would force us to make some adjustments but it should not be a big problem.

“These two games will have Fifa ranking points on offer so we hope to win both matches.”

The match against Myanmar in Mandalay on Thursday will kick off at 7pm (Thai time), while the game with Kenya at SCG Stadium on Sunday will start at 7:30pm.

