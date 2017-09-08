The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
First turtle egg to hatch on Racha Island in 10 years breaks through

PHUKET: The first known turtle to hatch on Koh Racha Island, south of Phuket, in 10 years broke through its shell at about 2am today (Sept 8), raising hopes of a return of turtles to Phuket and the surrounding islands.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 September 2017, 10:38AM

The first known turtle to hatch on Koh Racha Island, south of Phuket, in the past 10 years broke through its shell at about 2am today (Sept 8). Photo: Health Reefs Club
The first known turtle to hatch on Koh Racha Island, south of Phuket, in the past 10 years broke through its shell at about 2am today (Sept 8). Photo: Health Reefs Club

The breakthrough hatching was reported by “Nattawut” and “Thanya chit-aree” on the “healthy Reefs” Line Group.

“The first turtle from the eggs arrived at 2am today – 57 days after the nest was found,” they posted.

The nest was discovered after resort staff on Racha Yai found large flipper tracks on the sand on July 14. (See story here.)

Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Rescources (DMCR) later moved the nest to safe location on the island where it would not be disturbed by humans.

The nest contained 94 eggs in total, but seven were already broken when resort staff discovered it. “We moved the remaining 87 eggs to a safe place on the island. The mother was not found; we believe it was a big turtle,” Hirun Kanghae, Acting Chief of the Marine Endangered Species Unit (MESU) at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), explained at the time. (See story here.)

C and C Marine

Mr Hirun this morning confirmed to The Phuket News that the hatchling was a green turtle.

“The rest of the turtles will hatch in the next three days,” Mr Hirun explained.

“The DMCR will take them into care after they hatch, and after they have grown we will release them back into the ocean,” he added.

 

 

 
