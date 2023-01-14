British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First baby turtle hatch north of Phuket

First baby turtle hatch north of Phuket

PHUKET: A total of 64 baby leatherback turtles hatched and made it across the sand to the sea at Bang Kwan Beach in Khok Kloi, Phang Nga, north of Phuket, this night (Jan 14).

environmentmarine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 January 2023, 01:39PM

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

First baby turtles of this season have made their way to the sea on Jan 14. Photo: DMCR

« »

Wildlife officers keeping watch over the nest noticed the sand above it collapsing yesterday (Jan 13), reported the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

The officers kept watch waiting for the first baby turtles to break through the sand but nothing happened. Having waited till midnight, the marine life experts decided to open the nest by removing some of the sand. This led to discovery of ’large and fuzzy roots’ of beachside which prevented the baby turtles could get out.

After the obstacle had been removed, young leatherback turtles were helped out from the nest. 64 of them were strong and healthy to go straight to the sea. Four more remain under veterinary care now, while one was found dead and 37 eggs failed to develop.

The turtles hatched right on time, just around two month after the eggs were laid by their mother on Nov 17. At the time, the nest was the first turtle nest found laid on beaches in the area during the current turtle egg-laying season.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

As the nest was in the part of the beach where it could be damaged by the surf, officials moved all the eggs to a safer area. 

The new nest was complete with a fence for protection from animals and people, CCTV cameras and thermometers to monitor the ’incubation process’.

The next hatching is expected soon as the second nest was found in the same area of Phang Nga on Nov 30 and the normal incubation period is around 50-60 days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

American arrested in Phuket on US stock manipulation charges
’Tuhao’ case report sent to prosecutors, cases against Immigration to follow
Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’
No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High driver, Immigration visa racket, Phuket inmates deployed for flood relief || January 13
Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors
High driver travels 10km at speed without front tyre on Phuket road
Phuket woman with health issues found dead in smoke-filled car
Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online
TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023
Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket
Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’
Cambodian nabbed for peddling e-cigarettes
Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch
Free COVID tests for ill visitors, says Anutin

 

Phuket community
Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

JohnC, you make a strong stand in this. Would a here living well respected member of yachting/diving...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’

Not surprised. There is a difference between thai touting/marketing themselve and reality, as we see...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Why should I complain about not regular cleaned drains, so clear are to small for more and more conc...(Read More)

No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver

What has paying homage to buddha's footprint got to do with a story about a lost diver?...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’

Lucky if it is even 6 metres wide. Can't believe they are not surfacing it properly. Come next r...(Read More)

Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket

Of course they were helping criminals. Immigration wear the RTP uniforms as well don't they!...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Sorry Kamala Pete, I do believe the film+ comment reporting of CNN more than your/Haralds reaction. ...(Read More)

High driver travels 10km at speed without front tyre on Phuket road

LOL. That's really funny. I'm not sure if the YaBa had anything to do with his poor driving ...(Read More)

Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online

Or do as many locals do, don't worry about having a licence at all. Lets face it, in Phuket you ...(Read More)

Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

Come on, we all know it was an insurance job. He paid a couple of people to steal his own boat so he...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023

 