Fireworks will be temporarily allowed during the 2018 New Year celebrations, according to a new order by the junta's chief.

Saturday 30 December 2017, 04:50PM

Fireworks set off a flurry of lights and colours at Wat Arun Ratchawararam, or the Temple of the Dawn, in Bangkok to celebrate the new year on Jan 1, 2016. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued the order by his authority under Section 44 of the interim charter to override a previous one banning pyrotechnics.

The new order, published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday, aims to "allow celebrations of the new year, which will promote tourism".



Under the new order, fireworks can be set off between 11pm on Sunday and 1am the next day without having to seek prior permission from district directors for Bangkok and district chiefs for other provinces.

Fireworks can only be set off at a safe distance and nowhere near royal grounds, oil depots, refuelling stations, hospitals and airports. Their pipes must be 12 inches or less in diameter.

Users must also lay down preventive measures against accidents or damage to life and assets, according to the order.

Other forms of pyrotechnics continued to be banned even during the period.

