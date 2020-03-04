THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Fire at Yamu Pier destroys two speed boats, 1 million baht of damages

PHUKET: A fire at Yamu Pier in north-eastern Pa Klok yesterday afternoon (Mar 3) caused heavy damage to two speed boats.

accidentsmarine
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 05:32PM

The fire engulfing the two boats moored at Yamu Pier yesterday (Mar 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire engulfing the two boats moored at Yamu Pier yesterday (Mar 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A pre-accident picture of the boat

A pre-accident picture of the boat "Lee Loo 2" that was responsible for starting the fire when refuelling at Yamu Pier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:30pm a twin-engined boat by the name of “Lee Loo 2” had just returned from a tourist trip to Phi Phi Island and was refuelling.

During this process a nearby spark caused a fire to start and quickly spread throughout the boat and onto another boat, “Praeploy 3”, which was moored next to it. The startled crew jumped into the water to escape the blaze.

“The boats were made from fiber which meant it was easy for the fire to spread,” confirmed Marine Police Region 8 Chief Col Prasert Srikhunrat, who was called to the scene at around 5:45pm.

“It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fires. Fortunately, nobody was injured and there were no fatalities,” added Chief Col Prasert.

It transpired that the owner of “Lee Loo 2” had no insurance and that he would cover the costs associated with repairing both boats, initially estimated to be around 1 million baht.

“The owners of the boats resolved the situation already and made an agreement amongst themselves so nobody will be charged over this incident,” Col Prasert concluded.

