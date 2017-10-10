PHUKET: The replica of the Royal Crematorium under construction at Saphan Hin is now “98% complete” and is set to undergo the final stage of detail work, Thawee Homhuan of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning has confirmed.

Tuesday 10 October 2017, 11:59AM

The replica of the Royal Crematorium under construction at Saphan Hin is now undergoing the final stages of detail work. Photo: PR Dept

The final stage includes adding details to the inner edges, installing curtains, a pedestal, carpeting, a frame for the image of King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be displayed and testing the lighting system, Mr Thawee explained yesterday (Oct 9).

“We will also prepare the area surrounding the Royal Crematorium replica, such as where Dok Mai Jan will be set alight, which will be 10-20 meters away from the shrine,” he said.

“Officials and volunteers have been assigned to patrol the site 24 hours a day for security reasons while the decorative aspects surrounding the replica are added.

“It is a work of coordination within the province including the local government and the people. All sectors can get involved to volunteer and help decorate the location,” said Mr Thawee.

“There has been huge progress in line with the plans. The details are to be completed before the ceremony on Oct 26 to show our devotion to King Bhumibol Adulyadej here in Phuket.” Mr Thawee added.