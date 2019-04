Start From: Saturday 8 June 2019, 04:00PM to Saturday 8 June 2019, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

In celebration of the Philippine Independence Day, Two Chefs Bar & Grill is having it’s annual Filipino Fiesta on June 8, 2019 at Two Chefs Karon. Feast on your favorite Filipino dishes and jam along with our awesome Filipino Two Chefs House Band all night long!! For more information, you may visit our website www.twochefs.com or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/twochefsthailand. Get festive! Book your tables NOW!