The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ferrari promises to regroup after embarrassing home GP

FORMULA ONE: Ferrari left the Italian Grand Prix with its tail between its legs after Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton handed it a bruising defeat on its home turf.

transport, technology,

Michael Lamonato

Tuesday 5 September 2017, 02:08PM

Winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza last Sunday (Sept 3). Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP
Winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza last Sunday (Sept 3). Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP

The famous Italian team arrived at the Autodromo Internazionale Monza full of optimism after a strong showing at the Belgian Grand Prix one week earlier, but before its legions of passionate home fans it could muster just the third row on the grid and third and fifth places in the race.

Mercedes, on the other hand, flew, with Lewis Hamilton cruising to victory after claiming Formula One’s all-time pole position record having equalled Michael Schumacher’s previous benchmark of 68 at the previous round.

Hamilton reaped the spoils, too, taking control of the drivers championship for this first time this season with a three-point margin over Vettel.

“I think we just screwed up,” Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne told Germany’s RTL. “The set-up for the car was wrong. I think we underestimated the circuit.

“We need to go back to the factory and find out which way the car went sideways.”

It was a curt assessment of Ferrari’s biggest race of the year, but it was also the most detailed explanation from the Scuderia for its woeful weekend, with much of the rest of the team remaining tight-lipped about their struggles.

In truth, it seemed the team was simply caught short when a heavy deluge flooded the circuit last Saturday (Sept 2), depriving it of precious track time to hone its machine.

From last Friday’s (Sept 1) practice, Vettel and teammate Kimi Räikkönen were unhappy with the balance of their cars around the super-low-downforce circuit, a track layout far removed from the team’s preferred slow-speed, high-downforce configurations.

But when heavy rain effectively cancelled final practice last Saturday, Ferrari had to guess how best to address the car’s deficiencies. The results spoke for themselves.

Vettel finished a crushing 36 seconds behind Hamilton after 53 laps of racing and Räikkönen spent much of his race overcoming midfield drivers Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll for fourth place, which was later snatched from him by Daniel Ricciardo, who recovered from 16th on the grid to win the driver of the day award.

Weekends rarely come more difficult for championship-contending teams, but Vettel told the Ferrari faithful assembled beneath Monza’s famous podium that their team would bounce back in Singapore on September 17.

“Even if this race has been difficult, I know that we have a very, very strong car and we will have a very, very strong end of the season, I’m sure of that,” he said.

The Singapore Grand Prix is expected to suit the Ferrari car as well as Monza suited the Mercedes, but with the Silver Arrows now sitting atop both championship tables – it leads Ferrari by a commanding 61 points in the constructors standings – the ball is in Ferrari’s court to mount a reply.

“Mercedes power is definitely better than Ferrari power!” Hamilton said on the podium, gleefully throwing jibes to the crowd that made no secret he was not their preferred winner. “Today the car was fantastic and really a dream to drive.”

Remarkable is that Hamilton’s wins in Belgium and Italy are the season’s first back-to-back victories, both signifying the swinging momentum of the season and foreshadowing Mercedes ready to break loose from the pack if given the chance.

“The last two races have been incredibly strong for us as a team,” Hamilton said. “We’ve just gone from strength to strength and really shown a real strength in depth.

“It’s obviously an incredibly exciting season.”

And it’s a season with plenty more twists and turns to come.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.