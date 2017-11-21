FOOTBALL: Thai football boss Somyot Poompunmuang and national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda are expected to reveal the names of those allegedly involved in fixing outcomes of domestic matches at a press conference at the Royal Thai Police headquarters today (Nov 21).

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 09:30AM

Thai football boss Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Somyot also indicated that some foreigners were involved in manipulating the results of matches in domestic tournaments as well.

Gen Somyot, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), claimed yesterday (Nov 20): “The FAT and the Royal Thai Police have evidence against those involved.

“We are trying our best to solve this problem and bring an end to match-fixing in domestic competitions.

“So tomorrow [today], myself and Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the chief of the Royal Thai Police, will hold a press conference concerning this issue at the Royal Thai Police headquarters.”

Somyot said he was confident of ridding Thai football of such problems soon.

“I think the things we are doing can stop match-fixing to a great extent,” said Somyot.

The FAT president added that the problem was not limited to referees and “involved clubs presidents, players and foreigners”.

Last week, Somyot, Chakthip’s predecessor as national police chief, vowed that “nobody will be spared”.

