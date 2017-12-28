The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
FAT to give VAR system a try

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) will be experimenting with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in a bid to tackle growing concerns over substandard officiating.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 December 2017, 09:16AM

FAT chief Somyot. Photo: via Bangkok Post
FAT chief Somyot. Photo: via Bangkok Post

FAT president Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmuang last week confirmed that the first trial for the VAR use will be held at the Thailand Champions Cup game between Thai League 1 champions Buriram United and FA Cup winners Chiang Rai United early next year.

Somyot last Thurday (Dec 21) attended a presentation of the technology at the FAT head office in Bangkok.

The FAT is expected to introduce the technology in next year's Thai League 1, which will kick off on Feb 9.

The plan to implement the system will be reviewed by the FAT at the Thailand Champions Cup clash on Jan 19 at Supachalasai Stadium before a final decision is taken.

Somyot said the national governing body needs to study the effectiveness of using the technology in depth first.

It will also take into consideration readiness of each Thai League 1 team's home ground and the costs to be incurred by its implementation, he said.

The system has been in use in some big leagues including Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A.

Fifa has been testing the technology, which allows doubtful decisions to be reviewed by a video referee, for some time with mixed results.

It has not yet decided whether to use the system at next year’s World Cup.

The FAT has faced increasing calls to improve the standard of its referees.

Somyot has admitted to the gravity of the problem and recently said: “There are people who try to influence them [referees] in different ways to manipulate match results.”

The FAT recently accused 12 people – including five players, two referees and a club director – of their involvement in match-fixing.

 

 
