PHUKET: Filming for Fast & Furious 9 will take place in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani from July 1-27.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 June 2019, 01:27PM

On Tuesday (June 12), The Governor of Krabi, Lt Col M.L. Kitibadee Prawit, met with the movie’s production manager, Piya Pestonji, at Krabi Provincial Hall to discuss details of the production along with the Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Krabi Office, Apichai Aranyik.

The movie franchise, which stars Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, has generated more than B340 million in Thailand and has created employment throughout the country, the governor said.

“This is a proud moment for Thai people and a chance to be good hosts and to promote the country’s tourist attractions, natural resources, culture and history globally.

“I am pleased to welcome the production crew and cast. This opportunity will benefit locals greatly and I call on every sector to cooperate in being good, polite hosts,” he said.

“We are coordinating with relevant departments to help facilitate the establishment of a temporary office in Krabi for the preparation of the production,” the mayor added.

The Phuket News this morning asked the Phuket PR Department if a similar meeting was scheduled to take place with the Phuket Governor to discuss details of filming in Phuket, to which they replied that no such meeting has been set up yet but any developments will be reported.