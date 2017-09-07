More than 80 years after the introduction of white chocolate, European chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut has created a fourth type of chocolate: Ruby. Next to dark, milk and white chocolate, ruby chocolate is said to be an intense sensorial delight.

A tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness, ruby chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean – through a unique process Barry Callebaut unlocks the flavour and colour tone naturally present in the Ruby bean. No berries or berry flavour is added. Ruby chocolate has an intense taste and characteristic pinkish colour.

The ruby bean is unique because the fresh berry-fruitiness and colour precursors are naturally present. The cocoa beans are sourced from different regions of the world. The bean has a specific set of attributes, which Barry Callebaut says it managed to unlock through an innovative process that took many years to develop.

According to quantitative research performed by independent international market and consumer agency Haystack, ruby chocolate meets a consumer need no chocolate ever has before. It’s expected that ruby, like dark, milk and white chocolates will be introduced in different product categories.

The invention of ruby chocolate is the work of global research and development centres of Barry Callebaut, based in France and Belgium – part of a global network of 28 R&D centres, the Jacobs University, and over 175 years of expertise in sourcing and manufacturing.

The fourth type in chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. Ruby chocolate has been tested and validated through extensive consumer research run by independent global research agencies Haystack and Ipsos in the UK, US, China and Japan.

As part of these studies, ruby’s consumer appeal and purchase intent have been tested, indicating consumers would buy ruby chocolate at different price points.

Peter Boone, Barry Callebaut’s Chief Innovation and Quality Officer, said, “Barry Callebaut has established itself as a pioneer and innovator in chocolate and cocoa, globally. Consumer research in very different markets confirms that Ruby chocolate not only satisfies a new consumer need found among Millennials – Hedonistic Indulgence – but also high purchase intent at different price points.

We’re looking forward to working with our partners on introducing this innovative breakthrough to the market and making the new ruby chocolate category available to chocolate manufacturers and consumers around the world as the fourth reference next to dark, milk and white chocolate.”

Ruby chocolate was revealed at an exclusive launch event in Shanghai, China, on September 5, 2017.