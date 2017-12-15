PHUKET: Friends and family are invited to join services for long-term Phuket expat Reinhard Haiber, who passed away earlier this week.

Friday 15 December 2017, 06:52PM

Services for long-term Phuket expat Reinhard Haiber will be held this weekend, and his cremation will be held at Kata Temple on Monday. Photo: Dan Miles

Reinhard, a well-known and much loved character in Phuket’s yachting community and beyond, passed away quietly on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Services will be held at Kata Temple (see map below) from 5pm this Saturday and Sunday (Dec 16-17).

His remains will be cremated around noon on Monday (Dec 18). The exact time of the cremation has yet to be confirmed.

Reinhard’s ashes will be scattered at sea off Phuket on Tuesday (Dec 19), also at a time to be confirmed.

“Reinhard was one of the original pioneer expats that sailed into Phuket navigating with a sextant. Rynie was a stylish gentleman with charisma. He was a solid friend and will be sadly missed here at Phuket Cruising Yacht Club,” was the notice that broke the news on Tuesday.

A Facebook Group appropriately named “Reinhard Haiber The Legend Departed” has been set up to announce further details of the services, including a much-expected Celebration of Life, and to honour the man who made friends with people from every corner of the world.

“Fair winds on your journey to the other side Rynie. Rest In Peace.”

To visit the Facebook Group, click here.