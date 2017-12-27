NONTHABURI: The driver of a Honda sedan had a lucky escape when a large shipping container fell off a truck on an expressway and landed squarely on top of a car below on Nakhon In Rd in Nonthaburi around midday today (Dec 27).

Wednesday 27 December 2017, 05:35PM

The fallen shipping container sits on top of the squashed car on Nakhon In Rd in Nonthaburi early this afternoon. The driver survived with minor injuries. Photo: JS100@js100radio twitter via Bangkok Post

The bone-chilling incident occurred on the road under the Kanchanapisek expressway between Wong Wian Bang Khun Kong and Kanchanapisek Rd.

The container fell from a trailer truck at a curve on the expressway about 12:15pm, and landed flush on top of the Honda Civic car on the road beneath, Thai media reported.

The car driver survived with only minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The sedan, which had Bangkok licence plates, is clearly a write-off.

