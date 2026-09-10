‘Fall’ sequel stays on its feet

Back in 2022 a thriller hit cinemas that took the genre to - sorry for the pun - dizzyingly new heights. Fall wasn’t just a movie that one over fans and critics alike - the breathtaking stunts literally had an affect on its audience.

World-Entertainment

By David Griffiths

Saturday 12 September 2026 02:00 PM

Photo: IMDb

The film itself told the story of two daredevils becoming trapped while climbing one of the tallest transmission towers in the USA - but it was the stunning visuals by the filmmakers that had people in cinemas across the world showing the effects of vertigo and some even fainted. If there was ever a film that awakened people’s phobias it was Fall.

Now audiences are being ask to scale those heights once again as directors Michael and Peter Spiering who have previously scared audiences with zombies (Undead), vampires (Daybreakers) and one of horror’s most formidable villains (Jigsaw) takes us to the fictious Mount Kwan (supposedly in Thailand) in Fall 2: Deadpoint.

The film centres around Jax Hunter (Harriet Slater – Tarot) the grieving sister of Shiloh (Virginia Gardner – Project Almanac) who sadly perished in the first film. The tragic and very public death of Shiloh has had a devastating impact on Jax. As she tries to mourn she is haunted by social media tributes and ghoulish fans who want to capitalise on her sister’s death. They even try to buy the 4WD that Shiloh drove in the days before her death.

As Jax tries to close that chapter on her life a woman named Luce (Arsema Thomas – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) shows up. She says she was a close friend of Shiloh’s and would decides to help Jax out by sorting through her sister’s belongings.

While finalising everything they find Shiloh’s bucket-list book - which basically lists all the daredevil stunts that she was hoping to achieve in live. As Luce and Jax bind Luce suggests that perhaps the best way for Jax to put everything behind her is to overcome some of her fears and tackle some of the missions that Shiloh had listed in her book.

They decide on confronting the dangerous Mount Kwan trek. A horrifying mountain walk that involves the cliff-climbers using a dangerous path built into the mountain hundreds of years earlier by monks. The pass claimed so many lives and was deemed so dangerous that Thai officials have closed off the mountain to hikers and made it illegal to climb. However, Shiloh’s book lists the password that Luce and Jax need to use to get local climbers to help them out.

Soon Jax finds herself facing her fears and she sets off with experienced climber Jon Platt (Tom Brittney – Greyhound) and Luce to battle Mount Kwan. Of course things don’t go to plan and soon she finds herself battling severe storms, rock-falls and the dangerous secrets that both Jon and Luce have been harbouring.

Torn

With the brilliance of Fall in the of mind I have to admit that I entered the cinema to watch Fall 2: Deadpoint kind of torn. On one hand I kind of knew that there was no way that could match the excellence of the first film but the on the other hand I was terrified that they would destroy the legacy of the first film by delivering a seriously bad sequel - luckily I was very wrong when it came to my second fear.

Bringing the original writers of Fall, Jonathan Frank and Scott Mann, back on board as screenwriters this time around is a stroke of genius. They make sure that the links to the first film are genuine rather than lame tack-ons and the Deadpoint does have the same feel as the first film. They are also smart enough to do away with the whole social media focus of the first film - after all that was Shiloh’s thing not Jax’s and they are very different characters.

I would be lying if I said that the suspense and stunts this time around are equal to those of the first. They aren’t! Yes, there are some heart-in-mouth moments here but I certainly wasn’t clutching my seat the way I was during the first film.

The cliff-face angst and danger that Jax and Luce find themselves in here once they become trapped is enough to elevate your heartrate but for me the more impressive side to this film are the twists and turns when it comes to some of the characters. Luce’s secrets are bombshells that rightfully shatter Jax while the filmmakers themselves kind of ruin the twist about Jon by hinting at it earlier on - it was a stupid move - but luckily enough that early warning wasn’t enough to completely ruin a great final act. Having said that though the final act really needed to be longer to really capitalise on its suspense.

While the stunts and visuals of Fall 2: Deadpoint don’t quiet live up to its predecessor the plot certainly does. The focus on a grieving sister trying to overcome her own fears will resonate with audiences while the cliff top action does more than enough to hold your interest.

Fall 2: Deadpoint is currently screening in Phuket and is rated 13+.

3/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film journalist for over 25 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. He currently hosts a film podcast called The Popcorn Conspiracy. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes accredited reviewer and is an alternate judge for the Golden Globes Awards. You can follow him at Facebook: SubcultureEntertainmentAus.