The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Fake Brazilian warzone ‘photographer’ duped BBC and others

BRAZIL: He went by the name Eduardo Martins and portrayed himself as a Brazilian war photographer who worked for the UN, liked to help people and who had a fondness for surfing.

military, technology,

AFP

Saturday 16 September 2017, 04:00PM

A phantom war photographer who sold his work to some of the world’s biggest media organsiations has vanished after being challenged over his story. Photo: Jason Reed / AFP
A phantom war photographer who sold his work to some of the world’s biggest media organsiations has vanished after being challenged over his story. Photo: Jason Reed / AFP

Along the way he developed quite a following on Instagram, with 120,000 or so fans subscribed to his updates ostensibly posted from the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere.

But Martins the war photographer never existed – the photos and videos he posted were doctored ones stolen from real photographers who risked their lives in places like Iraq.

Now the Instagram account has vanished, leaving in its place myriad question marks over who was behind the scam, which lasted several years and saw photos attributed to Martins published by prestigious news outlets including the BBC and Getty Images.

The bogus images escaped detection because they were edited and inverted to fool software designed to detect plagiarism.

Doubts over the photographer’s true identity emerged after he or she contacted a journalist named Natasha Ribeiro, a BBC Brazil contributor who lives in the Middle East, the British broadcaster said last week.

Ribeiro said alarm bells rang when it emerged that none of the Brazilian journalists working in Iraq had ever heard of Eduardo Martins – and nor had the UN or any of the organisations he claimed to have worked with, according to the BBC.

C and C Marine

A photographer who asked not to be named said that Martins contacted him out of the blue and offered to help get his work published in major media.

Fernando Costa Netto, a journalist who interviewed Martins for a surfing magazine, said the con artist described himself as a Sao Paulo native aged 32 with blond hair and blue eyes.

Martins sold pictures from war zones but also found time to teach children in Gaza to surf, said Costa Netto, who said he has received many messages from people who had also fallen for the fake photographer’s shtick.

He claimed to have survived leukaemia at 18, but avoided personal contact and always seemed to be somewhere with bad communications.

The last time Costa Netto contacted Martins was the day after another reporter told him it might all be a scam.

“Hey bro. I’m in Australia. I made the decision of spending a year travelling around the world in a van. I will cut off everything, including the internet… I want to be in peace. We’ll speak again when I’m back,” the person wrote, according to Costa Netto.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Comparing rainfall from England with that of Phuket is not wise, England would not normally expect 80mm, however, Phuket, with the southwest monsoon, ...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

People like me believe what they see, they certainly don't sit behind a keyboard all day trying to dig up facts & justify ridiculous out of to...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

It appears some people attempting to post comments here may not be aware that the following increased enforcement of our comments policy already in fo...(Read More)

Ten houses damaged as heavy rains cause another landslip in Phuket

And why the soil uphill got soft and started sliding down towards a wall? Why in the first place was a invalid wall built? Let me guess, uphill tr...(Read More)

TB scare as 2,000 prison inmates test positive

A thai prison health book is opening up, and not very positive. World wide is well known that life in overpopulated thai prisons is inhumane. Pris...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

I was in Viet Nam Wednesday and Thursday and watched Typhoon Doksuri miss Da Nang and go up to the north. The weather was better in Viet Nam (Da Nan...(Read More)

Phuket Old Town on alert as Bang Yai canal threatens to breach its banks

I suggest TPN simply headline article such as this; "Phuket-Reaps What It Sows" because as weather becomes more extreme, and authorities ar...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

No,not kidding and not desperate! But people like you won't believe anything without proof.So if they warn people in England,-where one would expe...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.