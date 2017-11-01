The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

BANGKOK: Contraband brand-name glasses worth over B40 million have been seized in Bangkok and a Chinese national arrested, police said yesterday (Oct 31).

crime, Chinese, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 09:12AM

The raids filled a lorry with a haul of 210,000 pairs of sunglasses that would be worth more than B40 million if genuine. A Chinese national who is the owner of the warehouses was detained. Photo: Supakit Buyam
The raids filled a lorry with a haul of 210,000 pairs of sunglasses that would be worth more than B40 million if genuine. A Chinese national who is the owner of the warehouses was detained. Photo: Supakit Buyam

China’s Ling Zi Ju was detained on Monday (Oct 30) on suspicion of harbouring the glasses, many of which are counterfeits, they added.

Authorities raided three warehouses he owns in the two districts of Klong San and Pomprap Sattruphai following a tip-off.

The raid was conducted by the Bureau of Intellectual Property Crime which operates under the umbrella of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Authorities seized 210,000 pairs of counterfeit and contraband designer eyeglasses and sunglasses bearing the logos of luxury brands including Prada, Ray-Ban, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Burberry and Oakley.

Search warrants were issued for the three warehouses after authorities were informed fake glasses were being smuggled and stored there, DSI director-general Paisit Wongmuang said at a press briefing yesterday.

The briefing was also attended by bureau director Pinit Tungsakul and Mala Tangprasert, a representative of Luxottica Group SpA, an Italian firm that is the registered trademark owner of Ray-Ban.

Col Pinit said Mr Ling has been charged with breaching Thailand’s trademark, customs and foreign business acts and may also face money laundering charges.

The DSI said it is expediting efforts to suppress this and similar rackets as Thailand remains on the United States’ Priority Watch List (PWL) for its abuse of intellectual property rights.

Ms Mala urged the DSI to widen the investigation to determine which smuggling routes were used.

C and C Marine

Luxottica Group SpA has also sent a letter to Kulit Sombatsiri, director-general of the Customs Department, calling on the agency to investigate the money trail involving the Chinese and other suspects, she said.

In another development, a smuggling case against Aree Sae-Tang, also known as Jae Kai, will be wrapped up and forwarded to prosecutors next month, officials said.

Ms Aree allegedly smuggled fake goods worth over B30 million into the country.

DSI deputy chief Suriya Singhakamol said her network was raided in February and the investigation showed the illegal goods were smuggled in from China.

Six suspects, including three juristic officers, have been charged with violating the Trademark Act and smuggling prohibited products into the country, officials said.

Lt Col Suriya said investigators were now compiling evidence to determine whether the suspect also laundered money.

Those involved will be summoned for questioning next month, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

So, the Russian didn't complain, or even go to the police, so who made the complaint? Call me suspicious, but was it someone looking to make some ...(Read More)

Murderer arrested at Phuket Checkpoint as he attempts to flee island

Good and fast working to the Police and Royal Thai Navy in Phuket. But we ned the Army back to the beach fore clean up this sun bed and selling alkoh...(Read More)

Phuket’s Baan Rim Pa Group scoops three Wine Spectator Awards

I am not speaking for the wine collection, but foodwise I will never understand why Baan Rim Pa can be honoured for what they are serving....(Read More)

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

What has high tourist season got to do with anything? If you want to cool off - have a cold shower, or sit in the shallows if you want to go to the be...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

One only has to read the article to see how pointless comments are. Interpretations are never required....(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

Why anyone rents these things is a total mystery to me. So dangerous. ...(Read More)

Broken down bus in Phuket underpass causes hour-long congestion

In case of an accident they could use the lane from the opposite direction.No rocket science here!...(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

No one was hurt !No damage to the scooter ! No charges ! Why publishing it at all??...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

Nothing much to do with expats expectations but more to do with normal human common sense, laws are implemented to protect law abiding citizens but in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.