SEA GAMES: The Thai men’s sprinters redeemed themselves by winning the 4x100 metres relay gold medal at the 29th SEA Games yesterday (Aug 25) and set a new record in the process.

Saturday 26 August 2017, 09:45AM

Thai sprinters celebrate their win in the men’s 4x100m relay race in a SEA Games record time of 38.90 seconds. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Kritsada Namsuwan, Bandit Chuangcai, Jirapong Meenapra and Jaras Saternram clocked 38.90 seconds, which beat the previous SEA Games record of 38.95 set by Thailand at the 2007 tournament in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Indonesia won silver in 39.05 and the Philippines took bronze with a time of 39.11.

Earlier at the Kuala Lumpur Games, Thailand, who are normally strong in sprint, suffered an embarrassing campaign in the men’s 100m as their runners could not get a podium finish.

“I am proud to be part of the team which set a new record,” said ‘Usain Mew’ Jirapong after yesterday’s race.

“We do not want to be stars but want to be heroes of all Thais.”

Unfortunately, the women’s quartet of Parichat Charoensuk, Kalyarat Pakdee, Tassaporn Wannakit and Supawan Thipat were only second best in the defence of the 4x100m relay title.

They finished the race in 44.62 to settle for silver behind Vietnam who clocked a new Games record of 43.88. The Philippines took home bronze in 44.81.

“We apologise to all Thais that we failed. We are sad but won’t give up. We will use this as a lesson to improve ourselves and make a comeback,” said an emotional Tassaporn.

In the men’s javelin, Peerachate Jantra won his third Games gold medal with a throw of 71.49 metres.

Sunisa Khotseemueang was winner in the heptathlon, while Chayanisa Chomchuendee secured her third consecutive pole vault gold medal.

In tennis, Thailand swept two golds in the doubles event.

Peangtarn Plipuech and Nicha Lertpitaksinchai beat compatriots Luksika Kumkhum and Noppawan Lertcheewakarn 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the women’s doubles final.

In the men’s doubles gold medal match, twins Sonchat and Sanchai Ratiwatana beat Indonesia 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

In sepak takraw, Thailand defeated Myanmar 2-0 to win the men’s quadrant final – a new event in the sport.

In shooting, Napis Tortungpanich amassed 444.7 points to win gold in the men’s 50m rifle three position event. Vietnam's Duy Hoang got silver with 441.9 points.

In indoor hockey, the Thai women’s team defeated Indonesia 4-1 in the final.

In swimming, Phiangkhwan Pawapotako claimed the women’s 200m breaststroke in a Games record time of 2:29.58 minutes.

The Thai defeated defending champion Nguyen Thị Anh Vien, who timed 2:30.89.

Meanwhile, Thai golfers will vie for two more gold medals in the match-play team events today Aug 26).

The men’s team will battle it out against Singapore, while their women’s compatriots will meet Indonesia in today’s finals at the Mines Resort and Golf Club.

In the men’s team event, Kosuke Hamamoto and Kammalas Namuangruk both won their matches, while Wichayanon Chothirunrungrueng lost his as Thailand beat Indonesia 2-1 in the semi-finals.

They defeated Brunei 3-0 in the morning’s first-round match.

In the women’s event, Atthaya Thitikul and Thitapa Pakdeesettakul won their matches to give Thailand a 2-0 win over Malaysia in the last four.

Hamamoto and Atthaya won the individual events on Wednesday (Aug 23).

