The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Expats get app to apply for work permits

The country launched its first smartphone app on Friday allowing expats to lodge requests for work permits and have them approved, though applicants will still need to make at least two "offline" trips to specially set up centres to complete the procedure.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 7 October 2017, 09:09AM

Thailand Digital Work Permit app was introduced to companies and foreign employees on Friday. Photo: Bangkok Post file
Thailand Digital Work Permit app was introduced to companies and foreign employees on Friday. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The app, Thailand Digital Work Permit, was introduced to companies and foreign employees on Friday.

The first person to be digitally granted a work permit was Japan's Koichiro Suda. The permit was approved by Waranon Pitiwan, director-general of the Department of Employment (DOE).

Mr Suda works as a domestic sales coordinator for Minebea Thailand Co Ltd, one of the firms supported by the Office of the Board of Investment (BoI).

The app resulted from a project jointly launched by the BoI, the Labour Ministry and the Immigration Bureau called Single Window.

It is currently available for use by foreign employees of firms promoted by the BoI to bolster trade and investment in the country.

To register, foreign employees must first obtain a username and password at a work permit centre at the BoI's branch at Chamchuri Square in Bangkok. They can then submit their request via the app.

After the request is approved, the employee must report again to the centre. Authorities will take their photo and acquire their digital signature, which takes only a few minutes, the centre claimed.

The app is available for both IOS and Android.

Mr Suda said the service made obtaining a work permit and visa more convenient.

British International School, Phuket

Despite having to make two "offline" trips, Mr Waranon described the app as a "one stop service" that saves time and reduces paperwork.

Officials can check up on expat workers by scanning a QR code to verify their identity and other details courtesy of an online database.

Information can be updated more easily by phone, they added.

Foreign employees can access the app by verifying their identity with a user ID and password. Verification can also be done using fingerprint- or facial-recognition.

Mr Waranon said the app could be extended to include migrant workers from countries such as Myanmar next year.

Krongkanoke Managitjonggol, chief of the Single Window project, said more work permit offices will be set up in Chiang Mai and Phuket next year and in provinces where the BoI has branches.

See original story here.

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ofo share-bike dumped in Phuket Town canal

I saw the bikes yesterday in Suan Luang and although no one there respects the bikes only bike path I wondered how Thais would destroy this. On the d...(Read More)

Navy wary of ‘wrong move’ with Phuket beach torpedo

I agree with Mr.Definition.Thinking about all the problems we have on Phuket,this is by far the biggest! So please,could the PN send a special investi...(Read More)

Without Phuket lifeguards, Chinese tourist drowns at Karon Beach

China needs to issue a harsh travel advisory, discouraging people from going to Thai beaches until these morons get something effective in place... an...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards? We’ll do it ourselves, say local mayors

Just when you're scratching your head thinking that it can't get any more stupid...it gets stupider...and unbelievably stupider at that. Can&...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards? We’ll do it ourselves, say local mayors

Rubbish. A complete fiasco which happens every year. but this year even worse...(Read More)

Ofo share-bike dumped in Phuket Town canal

And why should there not legal action, damage claim, extra charged done in this matter? Try this in Singapore, such a 'user' goes to prison o...(Read More)

Navy wary of ‘wrong move’ with Phuket beach torpedo

What a joke! They don't know what it is. They stand on it, not knowing or is can explode or not ( thing suppose to be unstable). Standing with ...(Read More)

Navy wary of ‘wrong move’ with Phuket beach torpedo

This, by definition, is NOT a torpedo... "a cigar-shaped self-propelled underwater missile designed to be fired from a ship or submarine or dropp...(Read More)

Navy wary of ‘wrong move’ with Phuket beach torpedo

There was a similar photo yesterday showing a guy standing on it poking it with a metal rod or stick, while at least 15 people stood close by. Ting to...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

No "anger or bitterness" only hoping it is honest respect. As for ""this being the land of fakes..."Does this mean you are a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.