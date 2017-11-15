Patrick Campbell is undoubtedly the best writer on Phuket. He is best known for his many contributions to the local press in his intelligent columns on gardening and the environment.

Sunday 19 November 2017, 12:00PM

He graduated from Keele University in the UK and taught English literature at Middlesex University and at several universities in North America. He has a deep interest in theatre and was the founder of the first MA course in the performance arts in the UK.

Patrick is a man of many talents, particularly in the arts. He has written analysis of several books of poetry, an intriguing book on psychoanalysis and performance and yet another on body art. He has also published over 40 academic papers on noted writers and poets. There is not enough room here to describe his many and varied interests and accomplishments. Let’s just say he’s a sophisticated man of letters with many distinctions.

About 15 years ago, he decided to retire and move to Phuket. Why would a man of his education and experience move to such a raucous island, one would ask? I think it is probably because Phuket is like a grand stage where everyone is an actor in an absurd comedy of errors. Patrick has taken his love of performance and decided to live it.

His current literary project is his latest book, Phuket Days, Life in the Island Fast Lane published by White Lotus press. It’s a collection of essays from different aspects of draws on Patrick’s life and eclectic enthusiasms. It begins with the helter-skelter trauma wrought by the 2004 tsunami not long after he moved to the island.

There’s a lively description of his mates, mostly from the UK, who decided to relocate to Phuket at about the same time. Men who felt that life was not over yet god-dammit… and they were up for more adventures. We see them all the time around the island. Fate decrees whether they will survive or instead be waylaid by financial frictions and have to be sent home, exhausted by poor health and the abyss of their empty bank accounts.

Patrick seems to be one of those who not only survived but has thrived on the daily challenges of getting through a day in paradise. Much of the book describes the beauty of the island’s gardens and the charms of the verdant tropical landscape. There are also many snippets of his favourite poetry to enliven the prose.

There have been many books written by expats describing the chaos of expat life in Thailand. This is not one of those. Phuket Days is a celebration of the author’s obvious love for his life on the island.

Patrick along with both old and new friends will be holding a launch party for Phuket Days on Sunday, November 26 at The Green Man Pub & Restaurant in Chalong. The event will start at 7pm with discounted drinks and free fingerfood. Patrick will also be signing copies of his book at a special discount price for the lunch.

Phuket Days is also available at the following outlets for B495: Le Meridien, Boat Lagoon; Seng Ho bookstore in Phuket Town; The Mangosteen; Delish Cafe in Rawai, The Islander, Dilligaf; Wine Lovers and The Green Man. Other locations to be announced shortly.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Live 89.5. For more information: editor1@classactmedia.co.th