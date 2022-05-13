tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Everything Everywhere All at Once ‒ or not

Everything Everywhere All at Once ‒ or not

There seems to be an element creeping through Hollywood where some filmmakers seem to think that a film needs a ‘weird’ element to try and set it apart from other films that are currently in cinemas. We saw it earlier this year with the film ‘C’mon C’mon’, where the filmmakers thought that filming it in black and white would perhaps compensate for the fact that the characters are slightly unlikable.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Saturday 14 May 2022, 12:27PM

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Image: IMDb

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Image: IMDb

Now comes perhaps an even bigger crime against cinema – Everything Everywhere All at Once – a film that has an original storyline, some great action pieces but is ultimately ruined by some scenes that are just too weird for the average cinema goer.

Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man), the film centres around a family made up of strong but judgemental mother Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh – Tomorrow Never Dies), emotionally lost husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan – The Goonies) and daughter Joy Wang (Stephanie Hsu – The Path), who feels that she is constantly judged by her mother.

The family at hand is a family in turmoil, not only is Joy becoming estranged from her mother and father, Waymond is looking for a way out and the family laundromat is coming under intense scrutiny from the taxation office.

With all of that happening Evelyn soon finds out from a Waymond from a different dimension that there is an interdimensional war going on and that she is a very big part of it. As she becomes more involved in this interdimensional rift though, she finds herself becoming a ‘wanted’ woman by the authorities in her own dimension.

What we have with Everything Everywhere All at Once is a film that shows that even the most creative storyline can be totally destroyed by some simple stupid mistakes. The original premise of this film is great – a family internally tearing themselves apart with a sci-fi fantasy element that is as creative as anything we ever saw with The Matrix, but sadly once this film begins to delve into areas of people having to insert items into their butts and a dimension of people with weird sausage hands, the film jumps the shark in a way that almost makes it unwatchable.

How such creative filmmakers can fall into such a juvenile trap is almost incomprehensible. Early on, the film contains such heart as it explores deep topics such a daughter feeling that she has been rejected by her parents through to a husband that is convinced that his marriage is over. The fact that Kwan and Scheinert can mix topics as deep as those with great-looking fight sequences shows pure class – that is why it is so disappointing that the film ultimately becomes a farce beyond stupidity.

The shining lights in this film are the actors. Michelle Yeoh leads from the front with a brilliant performance that once again sees her mix heartfelt scenes with her family with well-choreographed but natural-looking fight scenes. She is well supported by Ke Quy Huan who is called upon to play a range of different Waymonds and does an exceptional job with each. Last but not least is Stephanie Hsu, who announces herself as a star of the future in a role that sees her deliver some of the more heart-wrenching moments of the film.

Everything Everywhere All at Once should serve as a warning to all filmmakers out there. You can have the best idea that anyone has ever had for a film but you can let yourself down by going just that little bit obscure. Once again A24 show as a company that their films are either spectacularly brilliant or ruin themselves with unwatchable weirdness.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently screening in Phuket and rated G.

2/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Music Scene: The Ozone Band – a real breath of fresh air
Phuket marks National Tree Day
Food Safety and Nutrition Fair underway in Wichit
PWA plants trees to honour King Rama IX
Blazing Saddles: Count your blessings… and your livers!
Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the Joy of Gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival
Doctor Strange: A spellbinding experience
Grip It kicks it up a gear
Zac Efron glisters in ‘Gold’
Romancing ’The Lost City’
UWC Thailand alumnus hoping for help in funding sisters’ exit from Afghanistan
Green Thoughts: Top pot plants for shade
Marriott and Living Waters Phuket team up
Jude Law turns it on as ‘Fantastic Beasts’ matures
[VIDEO] Rawai Boxing Stadium! || Phuket: You Should Go There #9

 

Phuket community
Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

Kurt@politics and religion rarely make a good cocktail ...(Read More)

Concerns rise as search for missing German tourist intensifies

Maybe not so in this case, however, a lot of time Alzheimers is wrongly diagnosed & should be di...(Read More)

Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

Crimping Europe's gas is just not good enough. The Ukrainians will just have to destroy all of R...(Read More)

Phuket marks 51 new COVID cases, one death

Worth to study or the rise cases from 24 (May 10) to 51 yesterday could be due to Phuket festivals h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

in the past 30 years as I remember prostitution did not official exist in Thailand, I wonder why I ...(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

We're open for business as usual; crime, corruption, drugs, taxi rip-offs, beach mafia, "in...(Read More)

Navy inspects mangrove encroachment at Klong Mudong

Nothing new here. There are piles of rotting rubbish dumped all over Phuket. I could take a photo of...(Read More)

Funeral held for mentally disabled man hanged in Singapore

How lucky was Thai party secretary, RTP Captain Thamarat that he as a drugs ring leader was caught/c...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Phuket was paradise so they dug a hole and filled it with concrete....(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

Hahaha, yes, Sunday a bad day for first time foreign arrivals who have to swallow a religious alcoho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge

 