The Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) 2018 is less than a month away. With strong promotional support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Airways, and new main sponsors BMW Asia and Torqeedo, as well as a whole host of international hospitality and tourism groups, TYS will welcome visitors from all over Asia on February 22-25.

Sunday 11 February 2018, 10:00AM

Conceived as an “experiential” on-water festival, visitors will be able to trial yachts, boats, tenders and toys and enjoy the spectacular scenery at Phang Nga Bay. Adrenalin activities are yours for the trying on the popular demonstration platform, while the floating VIP lounge by HYPE Boat Club beckons for those of a more sedate disposition, or those just looking to relax and enjoy the music.

Held at the Ao Po Grand Marina with its iconic backdrop of limestone islands in turquoise waters and waterfront properties with immediate access to the sea, TYS is a unique opportunity for experienced yachties and newcomers alike to take to the water and try something different in the boating lifestyle.

Joining the show again this year are founding exhibitors and leading regional dealerships Lee Marine, Boat Lagoon Yachting, Sunseeker Thailand and Asia Marine, as well as top international superyacht brokers Northrop & Johnson, Burgess, Y.Co and Fraser Yachts, amongst many more. There will be over 50 pleasure craft on display, with yachts ranging from from 15m to 80m sprawled out along the newly-installed superyacht docks of Ao Po Grand Marina.

New sponsors BMW Thailand and Torqeedo join us in a long-term partnership to promote sustainable innovation and mobility. They will be showcasing their latest technology – the BMW i8, BMW i3 and the BMW iPerformance range (740Le, 530e, X5 xDrive40e and 330e) and the Full Torqeedo electric drive system – emissions-free mobility on the road, and on the water too.

“BMW Thailand and Torqeedo Asia-Pacific collaborates to showcase its latest technology, which ties in with the Thailand Yacht Show’s focus on Sustainable Innovation. We are delighted with our progress and projects, with partners such as TAT, in assisting to create clean sustainable transport on the water,” said David Hunter, Managing Director, Torqeedo Asia Pacific Ltd.

Lars Nielsen, Director – Sales & Marketing, BMW Thailand, adds, “BMW i continues to drive sustainable innovation and the high-voltage battery developed for the i3 is powering emissions-free mobility on both land and water. The BMW Group is supplying lithium-ion batteries to Torqeedo for energy storage in its high-performance Deep Blue electric drive systems.”

The show will be open from 5pm to 9pm on the opening day Thursday (Feb 22), and open from 3pm to 9pm on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Feb 23-25).

Beyond the boats are a hoast of activities for all walks of life to enjoy, including a Kid’s Club, Pop-up Wellness Spa, a Chef Demo, an Asian Inspired Mixology session, a “Supercar Parade”, a demo platform for activities and even a Full Moon Yoga session as well as street food, a night Market and a Sunset Sessions DJ at the D’Deck Bar.

With limited yacht berths and booths still available, don’t hesitate to contact the organising team today to take part. For more information, visit the website ThailandYachtShow.com or register at https://ticketing.igo.events/e/95/embed for complimentary tickets.