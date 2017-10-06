PHUKET: The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior has called for all entertainment venues in Phuket and throughout the nation to cancel or reduce entertainment activities during October as the nation mourns the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Friday 6 October 2017, 10:34AM

Ministry of Interior’s permanent secretary Mr Chatchai Promlert. Photo: via Thai PBS

Yesterday (Oct 5), the Ministry of Interior’s permanent secretary Mr Chatchai Promlert said, “We have informed government offices in all provinces that they request entertainment operators cancel or reduce entertainment activities such as live music or dance performances during October so that they will not have an effect on people’s emotions.

“All fun and cheerful activities should be toned down. Other activities that have already arranged such as weddings can go ahead as normal but we request that celebrations be held in a closed space,” Mr Chatchai said.

“If people would like more information about how to behave during the Royal Cremation they can contact the 1441 hotline or visit www.kingrama9.net,” he added.