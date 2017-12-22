PHUKET: The head of customer service at the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has confirmed that electricity along bypass road and the nearby area was unaffected after a water truck collided with an electricity pole outside of the Toyota showroom earlier this morning.

Friday 22 December 2017, 02:19PM

The truck collided with the pole at around 10:20am this morning. Photo: Yot Nakhon Phuket Chukaew

Somchai Sittipon from the PEA Customer Service Department told The Phuket News this afternoon (Dec 22), “The accident happened at around 10:20am this morning, but luckily it didn’t affect the power supply in the area.

“We are now in the process of replacing the pole,” he said.

A passing motorist added, “I don’t know how the accident happened, but I think the brakes on the water truck failed and this led to the accident.

“A motorbike was dragged under the truck but the driver did not get hit by the vehicle and he was uninjured,” the man, who declined to be named, said.