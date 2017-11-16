PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Phuket Town on Saturday (Nov 18) as works are carried out on the high-voltage power system.

Thursday 16 November 2017, 12:03PM

The electricity will be shut off from 9am until 4:30pm on Saturday (Nov 18). Photo: Phuket PEA

“Forty 22 metre power poles will be installed,” the Phuket PEA announced.

Areas to be affected by the power outage, which will be from 9am to 4:30pm, are from the intersection of Sakdidet Soi 1 Rd to intersection of Soi Phatthana Thong Thin and Sakdidet Rd. Roads included in the affected area areSoi Sakdidet 3, Soi Sakdidet 5, Soi Sakdidet 7, Soi Sakdidet 9, Soi Petchngam, Soi Yee Teng, Soi R-Jor, Soi Thanit, Soi Ruamsin, Netthip Housing Estate, Soi Udom Suk and Soi Pae Hok Seng.

In its announcement, the Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information please call 076-354379.