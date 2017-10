PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang tomorrow (Oct 17) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

Monday 16 October 2017, 04:21PM

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are centred in Tambon Sakoo, near Phuket International Airport.

The affecte dareas include Baan Naimon, Baan Sakoo, Baan Troakmuang, Baan Nua and Baan Nai Thon.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.