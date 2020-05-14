Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outages to affect Patong Hill, Koh Kaew 

Electricity outages to affect Patong Hill, Koh Kaew 

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Patong Hill and Koh Kaew tomorrow (May 15) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Thursday 14 May 2020, 03:07PM

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 15). Image: PEA

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 15). Image: PEA

Patong Hill areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Phrabaramee Rd, from the Wyndham Sea Pearl Villa Resort to the Phra Pun Thao Gong Shrine (“Tiger Shrine”) on Patong Hill.

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Route 3030, from the Supicha Sino Koh Kaew housing estate to British International School, including following housing estates: Habitown and Habitia Koh Kaew, The Rish Villa, The Indy 2, Chaofa Garden Home 3, Burasiri, Saransiri, and Mono Koh Kaew. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport approved to open
Man returns to Chiang Mai from Phuket country’s only new COVID case
Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief
Tourism goal raises eyebrows
CP chief pushes tourism reboot
Profession: Introducing Broker
Thailand Sticks by its Cryptocurrency Commitment
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new cases! Police extortion racket crackdown? Community pantries across Phuket! || May 13
Governor to request Phuket airport to reopen
Hotels in Asia increasingly worried as debts mount
Power outage to affect Kamala
‘Community pantries’ pop up across Phuket
Spanish woman aged 113 beats coronavirus
Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system
No new COVID cases nationally for the first time

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist tax coming? ’Rolling lockdown’ for Phuket? || May 12

@ r u sure, I was just asking a question. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals

Your re opening of Phuket is way too slow. People are not suffering from the virus now but economic ...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Ms.Sweet, how dare you to say no one was forced and it appears consensual ? Have you been a witness ...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Christy...whether the 14 year old consented or not to intercourse is irrelevant. There is no defence...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

Rorri 2 you mean a lot countries are faking the number of flu victims and never speak about flu beca...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

the flu hype is over since days but some people acting as a new flu is coming soon. for them i recom...(Read More)

Phuket business powerhouses donate B10mn for ‘Phuket Smart Check Point’ system

An large mysterious donation for something that will stop soon, as the departures of Thai from Phuke...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

Well well to turn the country into a “safe haven” for wealthy visitors. This will be interesting...(Read More)

CP chief pushes tourism reboot

"...most countries know Thailand's covid numbers are fake/..." Like a parrot someone g...(Read More)

Heavy rains do little to boost island’s water reserves: ‘We need more’ says Phuket water chief

water enough around phuket but still not even one big desalination plant. one alone can produce easy...(Read More)

 

BB and B
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 