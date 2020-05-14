Electricity outages to affect Patong Hill, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Patong Hill and Koh Kaew tomorrow (May 15) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Thursday 14 May 2020, 03:07PM

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 15). Image: PEA

Patong Hill areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Phrabaramee Rd, from the Wyndham Sea Pearl Villa Resort to the Phra Pun Thao Gong Shrine (“Tiger Shrine”) on Patong Hill. The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Route 3030, from the Supicha Sino Koh Kaew housing estate to British International School, including following housing estates: Habitown and Habitia Koh Kaew, The Rish Villa, The Indy 2, Chaofa Garden Home 3, Burasiri, Saransiri, and Mono Koh Kaew. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.