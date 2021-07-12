The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the Layi-Nakalay Rd, from 36th Rajaprajanugroh School to The Naka Phuket resort.
Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm, are along both sides of Route 4233 (the Patong-Kamala road), including Soi Naka Nai, Soi Naka Sud, Soi Khok Yang, Soi Bang Wan, Soi Hau Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Khiad, Soi Bell, Soi Pa Jak, Soi Na Had, and the street to Kamala Police Station.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.