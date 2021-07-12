The Phuket News
Electricity outage to affect Kamala 

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala on Thursday (July 15) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 July 2021, 09:00AM

A map showing the areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (July 15). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the Layi-​Nakalay Rd, from 36th Rajaprajanugroh School to The Naka Phuket resort.

Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm, are along both sides of Route 4233 (the Patong-Kamala road), including Soi Naka Nai, Soi Naka Sud, Soi Khok Yang, Soi Bang Wan, Soi Hau Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Khiad, Soi Bell, Soi Pa Jak, Soi Na Had, and the street to Kamala Police Station. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

