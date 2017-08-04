PHUKET: Police have put a fire at a property in Phuket Town yesterday down to an electrical short circuit from a electric control panel.

Friday 4 August 2017, 09:50AM

The fire started on the ground floor of the property and was outed before it spread. Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation

The fire destroyed three motorbikes and two cars along with part of the property.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Maj Nujaree Longkaew of the Phuket City Police received report at 2:30pm yesterday of fire at a house in Soi Sansuk 1 on Phuket Rd in Phuket Town.

Maj Nujaree together with firefighters and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the garage and storage room on the lower floor of a two-storey house ablaze.

The owner of the house, Mr Songphon Chaosomchart, 68, and other members of the household had managed to remove one car from the garage.

It took firefighters over 30 minutes to contain the fire and outed it before it spread to the upper floor and neigbouring property.

Three motorbikes were completely destroyed by the fire. Two cars were also damaged.

Mr Songphon said, “We heard a sound like an explosion. After that we found a fire had started in the storage room.”

Maj Nujaree said, “At this stage we believe the fire started as the result of a short circuit from an electric control panel as we found the control panel completely burnt.

“The cause of damage is estimated at over a hundred thousand baht. However we will continue our investigation to find the cause of the fire,” Maj Nujaree added.