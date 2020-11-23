Kata Rocks
Electric Jungle - Cafe Del Mar, Goldie, DaBoyWay

Electric Jungle - Cafe Del Mar, Goldie, DaBoyWay

Start From: Thursday 17 December 2020, 03:00PM to Thursday 17 December 2020, 03:00AM

We are very excited to announce our ’Electric Jungle’ fundraising event on to raise funds to support elephant welfare and to feed our elephants. ​Electric Jungle is a collaborative effort from musicians and friends here in Thailand who are generously giving their time to help us through Covid. We guarantee that this festival will be an event of a lifetime! We kick off at 3pm with a family afternoon and Kids Zone to include educational and fun art classes, a bouncy castle, pop up food stores, live music and much more.​ As the sun sets on another beautiful day here in paradise, Cafe Del Mar will do what they are famous for the world over, and will bring us their iconic chill-out sunset session... and then we head into the night... Goldie, Da Boy Way, Wan Issara, Chozie Ma and Bobby Kong have never played at the same event before! So get ready for a night of incredible music.... all in aid of the elephants. Please get your tickets NOW by purchasing through our website. ​ 1000 Baht - Early bird 1500 Baht - On the door Thank you so much for supporting our work to help the elephants.​ We look forward to seeing you on the 17th Dec!!

http://www.treetopselephantreserve.com/e...

 

