NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Eighty-nine men who were ordained in a mass ordination programme initiated by the government to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during Oct 15-29 will leave the monkhood in a ceremony to be held at Wat Narai Maharat Voraviharn in Muang district on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday 29 October 2017, 02:37PM

Eighty-nine men who ordained as monks to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol pray at Wat Narai Maharat Voraviharn in Muang district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert / Bangkok Post

They all have been given monastic names preceding with the word "Sima" which is related to the name of the province - Nakhon Ratchasima. They are, for instance, Sima Kittiko, which means an honourable man of Nakhon Ratchasima, and Sima Jantho, a man who shines as brightly as the moon of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 89 monks on Sunday morning took part in a prayer and meditation.

Phra Siharatsama Charamunee, the deputy monastic chief of Nakhon Ratchasima, said the 89 monks are government officials, businessmen and other people who wished to join the mass ordination as a tribute to the late King Rama IX during Oct 15-29.

A ceremony will be held this afternoon for them to leave the monkhood.

