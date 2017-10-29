They all have been given monastic names preceding with the word "Sima" which is related to the name of the province - Nakhon Ratchasima. They are, for instance, Sima Kittiko, which means an honourable man of Nakhon Ratchasima, and Sima Jantho, a man who shines as brightly as the moon of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The 89 monks on Sunday morning took part in a prayer and meditation.
Phra Siharatsama Charamunee, the deputy monastic chief of Nakhon Ratchasima, said the 89 monks are government officials, businessmen and other people who wished to join the mass ordination as a tribute to the late King Rama IX during Oct 15-29.
A ceremony will be held this afternoon for them to leave the monkhood.
