Effortless Running Clinic

Start From: Saturday 16 November 2019, 08:00AM to Saturday 16 November 2019, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Remember that Effortless Running feeling you had as a child? When you felt you could run forever? Every movement just flowing naturally, like it is supposed to? Well, you can feel that way again! You will learn how to run effortlessly with very simple and easy to follow techniques. As a bonus, instant bio hacks to transform into a more healthy lifestyle. From 8am -2pm. Location Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach. Price THB 2,000 per person, includes - Video Gait Analysis.