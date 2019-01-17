THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Earth Wind & Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Café Del Mar Phuket

Start From: Friday 8 February 2019, 06:00PM to Friday 8 February 2019, 12:00AM

If you are a fan of EWF or American funk music in general, be sure to see and hear the Al McKay ́s Earth, Wind & Fire Experience on its worldwide tour. It is truly the opportunity of a lifetime and an experience not to be missed.

Person : Café Del Mar Phuket
Address : Café Del Mar Phuket
Website :
http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1761569403955490/

 

Security:

Phuket community
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

He has, wrong as usual....(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

There is only one - same one who believes action against nominee sharleholders is incorrect. 60 mill...(Read More)

TAT praises visa-on-arrival fee waiver extension to April 30

It appears that TAT is accepting the reality that tourism numbers have dropped considerably over the...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

From Oct 25, 2017 till today Jan, 17, 2019 there was that location no working tsunami buoy? Excused...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

Of course he knows them.Probably checks on them whenever he sees a car parking outside a shed on hi...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

I'm fascinated by this comment "We need Insp K on the case!!" can you at least try and...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

"What this article is about is a motor accident. Get with the program. Even Australia as are ma...(Read More)

Korean tourists given rustic welcome as airport taxi hits cow

Of course the person to blame for the accident is the cow (which could be charged with damage to pro...(Read More)

Phuket in the cold as ’Smart Driver’s licences’ launch

Chief Banyat 'declines' a lot. Probably he has no clue, not informed, and is shocked himsel...(Read More)

Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

Taxi drivers in Phuket are influential people. ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand

 