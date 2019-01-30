Earth, Wind & Fire Experience: Enter a boogie wonderland at Cafe del Mar on Feb 8

Then, in 1990, the Earth, Wind & Fire icon, Al McKay – who was the “groove director” of the original band, who produced “Boogie Wonderland”, co-wrote “September” and was world-renowned for his rhythm guitar chops – decided to put a band together from the spirit of the original group. They called themselves the “LA Allstars”.
The group assembled former band members of Earth, Wind & Fire into a model of the original rhythm-section-driven group, organised around the all-important guitar work and music direction of McKay.
Over the years, the LA Allstars – and later the Al McKay Allstars – have featured a who’s who of the most influential musicians in R&B and funk. Built around legendary Earth, Wind & Fire guitarist Al McKay, the aptly-named “Al McKay’s Earth, Wind & Fire Experience” reincarnates the spirit of the original – powerfully delivering hit after hit of the supergroup’s songs in the original keys and with the original feel.
McKay’s group, the Al McKay Allstars, offers a stunning demonstration of the power of living, vital performance, upholding the high standard of live excellence that established the original Earth, Wind & Fire sound.
Among musicians and fans alike, the group is considered the top funk band on the planet today.
So if you are a fan of Earth, Wind & Fire or American funk music in general, be sure to see and hear the Al McKay’s Earth, Wind & Fire Experience on the Phuket leg of its worldwide tour on Friday, Feb 8.
It is truly the opportunity of a lifetime and an experience not to be missed.
Doors open at 6pm. Dinner starts from 7pm. Concert starts at 9pm.
Café del Mar, Phuket is located at 118/19 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu District.
Telephone: +66 61 359 5500
Facebook: cafedelmarphuketofficialpage
Instagram: @cafedelmarphuket
For bookings please contact info@cafedelmarphuket.com
