The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Each day of swell is precious

SURFING: Hey surfers! My friend gave me a nice wake up call the other day. Well, it was more like an encouraging slap in the face and I’m glad he did it.

marine,

Tim Campbell

Friday 1 September 2017, 12:52PM

Phuket certainly doesn’t have the best waves for surfing, but many places in SE Asia do.
Phuket certainly doesn’t have the best waves for surfing, but many places in SE Asia do.

So, on this particular afternoon last week my friend asked me if I wanted to go for an early morning surf. My response was, “Um yeah maybe, I'll see how I feel.”

His sharp and direct response back to me was, “Tim, there is only a few months where Phuket gets waves in a year so make the most of it.”

WOW, straight to the heart, and like I said, a wake up call.

For a lot of us, once the start of Phuket’s surf season rolls around and we get a few surf sessions in we start to feel content again. Then the wind and the rains come and you start to get lazy and think, the waves aren’t an offshore perfect three foot so I’m not going to bother to surf this week.

Bang! All of a sudden the surf season is over and you’re losing your mind wishing there were waves again. Even if you just had a one foot runner to ride, you would be so happy.

Well, I’m continuing my friend’s trend of slapping people in the face with this written wake up call people, get out there and don’t miss an opportunity to get some waves no matter how imperfect they are.

For all you non-surfers reading this and not keeping up, typically Phuket gets all its waves from April to October, only half the year. So each day of swell is precious.

Now, while I took up the offer from my friend to go for that early surf I was sitting in the line-up thinking to myself, what will I do once the waves are gone for the year?

British International School, Phuket

Hmm! All the other different surf destinations in Asia – places I had read about in surf magazines or have travelled to myself – started to come to mind.

That’s it, I’ll save my pennies and go on a surf trip searching for more waves so I can continue to make sure more of my year is full of opportunities to catch waves and satisfy the craving to surf.

So here you go, these are my top three recommendations for a surf trip in Asia.

1. Lombok, Indonesia. Now everyone goes on about Bali being the ‘must go to place’ for surfing. Granted, it does have perfect big waves. It also has big crowds and if you’re a beginner to intermediate you will most likely spend more time counting temple monkeys than you will catching waves. There is a misconception that Bali is the place to learn to surf. With Bali’s reef bottoms, strong currents and huge crowds it’s not the friendliest places to learn to surf. Now, Lombok, the island next to Bali is just as cheap, food is delicious, it offers amazing waves for all abilities and the crowds are much, much less. You can fly cheaply via Kuala Lumpa.

2. Sri Lanka. This exotic island of wild animals, rich culture and yep, you guessed it, amazing waves, is a must for all levels of surfing. For the months of January through to April you can surf at multiple locations up and down the west coast. I recommend hiring a surf guide who will pick you up from the airport and drive you around for the length of your stay. It’s super affordable especially if you share with some friends.

3. Maldives. Now this is not a cheap holiday, but if you desire crystal clear water and perfect waves day after day then this is your spot. These islands are not far away but you need a boat to access most surf spots. If you can treat yourself to a trip here, your smile will most likely never leave your face.

We live in an amazing part of the world where we have easy access to so many stunning surf destinations, which won’t break the bank. So start saving that Baht my friends and enjoy the opportunities of doing what you love.

See you in the water!

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.