Cape Sienna Executive Chef Francesco Greco and Guest Chef Marco Medaglia are set to combine their creative cooking techniques to create mouth-watering classic Italian dishes with a unique contemporary twist at Plum Prime Steakhouse this Friday (Nov 24).

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 12:00PM

The occasion will be part of the celebrations for the International Week of Italian Cuisine. These two innovative Italian Chefs will work hand in glove to deliver an exciting seven-course dinner with selected beverage pairings at the newly renovated Plum Prime Steakhouse in the magnificent Cape Sienna Phuket Hotel & Villas, Kamala Beach. The Phuket News recently spoke to the two passionate Italians to see what they had in store for diners this Friday.

Chef Francesco, couldn’t contain his excitement about the recent renovations to the resort’s flagship restaurant and rooftop bar, saying, “After the huge success last year with the rebranding of the restaurant, we felt the need to align the premises with the new concept, so we added a more comfortable restroom and we’ve covered the terrace and increased the size of the Vanilla Sky Bar and Gastropub above Plum,” says Chef Francesco.

“The two areas with our famous sunken tables have been completely redesigned and now consist of five, two-seater sunken tables on the south-west side – perfect to enjoy a romantic sunset dinner. Plus, we’ve added a glass lift (that will be operational in December) that comes right up to the restaurant from the hotel’s drop off area, making access very convenient.

Chef Francesco’s abiding passion for Italian food has long made Plum one of the finest steakhouses on the island, but steak is just the start of his impressive menu of exquisite Italian dishes, often influenced by his flair for molecular gastronomy. Now, with Guest Chef Marco Medaglia joining him, there is sure to be some one-upmanship in the kitchen as the Duo compete to impress their guests with an evening of creative Italian cuisine.

Born and raised in Abruzzo, Chef Marco went on to travel all over the world, but always remembering to pack a bag full of love for his native Italian food wherever he goes.

“I’ve travelled a lot in the past twenty years – lived in 22 different cities and 12 different countries –but still I love to keep the tradition of my home region, and of course, I add the knowledge I have learned from around the world to my food, so I’m always trying to transfer my knowledge and passion into new creations,” says Chef Marco.

The pair say that the seven-course dinner on Friday will be a combination of traditional Italian recipes, enriched with a contemporary twist, and with their own unique touches.

“It will be a contemporary Italian menu, made with passion and a personal touch. Based on ingredients matched with great drinks from our country,” says Chef Marco, adding, “for sure it will be an occasion to have fun for me and Francesco, and for our guests. What we want to share with our guests is a complete dining experience and show them why we love to be great hosts and delight our guest with fine produce, good knowledge and a huge serve of passion.”

The seven-course contemporary Italian dinner, with selected beverage pairings, is taking place this Friday, November 24, starting at 6pm. So book fast and don’t risk missing out on what is sure to be fun, friendly, delicious and memorable evening.