The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

DSI suspects deadly foul play in B1.4bn Phuket land swindle

PHUKET: Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Deputy Chief Lt Col Prawut Wongsrinil suspects that a Phuket man’s death “might not have been an accident” amid a B1.4 billion land swindle for a plot with “sea views” on the island’s east coast.

land, property, crime, violence, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 30 September 2017, 10:28AM

Col Prawut revealed the news while DSI and forestry officials inspected the plots in question, near Mission Hills Phuket golf course, in Pa Khlok, Thalang, yesterday (Sept 29).

The investigation was launched after Rorma Wonglee, 80, alleged that a second SorKor 1 land document had been issued using the same registration number as the SorKor 1 that her family had been issued for their family land.

Col Prawut said he believes that someone had doctored a copy of the original land document to gain a different plot of land that would be worth in the region of B1.4 billion.

Ms Rormah told Col Prawut that in 2010 she submitted a SorKor 1 issued in her husband’s name, Sah Wonglee, to the Thalang Land Office in order for the land status to be upgraded and a Chanote land title deed issued for her family plot.

“The plot was around 40 rai. The SorKor 1 land document was originally inherited from my husband’s father. Later, land officials came to measure the plot, which was surrounded with rubber trees,” she said.

“Some time later, a person who I only know as ‘P’ claimed that he held the same SorKor 1 land document. Land officials told me not to worry as mine was the real one.

“However, now everything has changed as the SorKor 1 land document that I hold has been cancelled and a Chanote land title deed has been issued to someone else,” Ms Rormah explained.

After receiving a report about the issue, officials went to investigate the land plot in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, as claimed by Ms Rormah, The land plot is being used as a rubber and fruit plantation.

Officials then inspected the land claimed by “P”, whose claim is based on a SorKor 1 that has the same registration number as the SorKor 1 held by Ms Rormah. The plot claimed by “P”, however, is located in Moo 9, Pa Khlok.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

The area is in the mountains with 90-degree sea views. Rubber plantations were also found growing on the plot. However, the entrance was blocked by a gate.

Col Prawut said, “After checking ‘P’s’ original SorKor 1 land document we found that the land plot covers 140 rai and that this land is connected to a canal and a road.

“We also checked the plot using GPS and found that this area is in a protected forest area,” he said.

“After investigating both of these land documents, we discovered that on Feb 7, 2017, which was a Sunday, a day on which government office’s are closed, Ms Rormah’s younger brother was asked by someone to make a copy of a SorKor 1 land document as they had lost the original,” Col Prawut added.

“Not long after, Ms Rormah’s brother died after after being involved in an accident. I suspect that this was not an accident but was something else, because I also learned that Ms Rormah’s brother had signed a contract to sell the land for B14 million,” Col Prawut noted.

“We collected evidence including information from the Thalang Land Office so that we can to take legal action,” he said.

“We also believe that this second SorKor 1 land document for 140 rai had been doctored as the land is worth B100mn per rai. If sold it would get around B1.4bn.

“It is possible that this is the reason to doctor the second SorKor 1 land document using other land plots to issue the Chanote land title deed,” Col Prawut concluded.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Migrant at gunpoint clip draws concerns

Unbelievable. This whole affair is beyond commenting on it. Just that the illegal gun owning in Thailand is enormous. And much of the time in hand...(Read More)

Phuket immigration’s computer system now ‘back to normal’

The online 90 day reporting site has been working for months. Unfortunately, the applications are not being processed by immigration staff. The status...(Read More)

Goodbye Sepang: Final F1 Malaysian Grand Prix to prove pivotal to 2018 drivers title fight

Than the question rises why Singapore hosts yearly a Formula One? By left hand, or right hand Singapore profits. Perhaps not direct, but indirect? S...(Read More)

Patong police, entertainment operators ‘discuss’ opening hours

Patong entertainment operators should not have a useless meeting with police officials who have to enforce existing laws. Right? Waist of time. Poli...(Read More)

DSI says controversial Krathing Cape land title likely to be illegal

Anyone owning property/built a house, and interested a bit in the that land title law knows this whole building complex is not just to high, but compl...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?

Until this is settled. Let the entertainment start 3 hours earlier...(Read More)

Phuket Governor rewards 10 cleanest areas

Like to say that I note that muslim thai quarters are in better shape than other areas in Rawai, at least in comparison with tourist areas, whoever th...(Read More)

Patong police, entertainment operators ‘discuss’ opening hours

The police and the entertainment business association made a wise decision in not telling some wannabe news magazine everything it asking for! More pe...(Read More)

Maya Bay in ‘restoration period’ next June to September, but not closed to visitors

I think that it's a nice news. Not good, but a bit nice yes. To me it sounds like that Thai authorities are listening to the complaints from peopl...(Read More)

Phuket immigration’s computer system now ‘back to normal’

Immigration computer system is a continuing story of 'IT unstability', time after time. I never will do anything internet wise with Immigrati...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.