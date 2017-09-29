The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
DSI says controversial Krathing Cape land title likely to be illegal

PHUKET: A team from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) arrived in Phuket yesterday to investigate the controversial Cape Krathing property development and have said that it is likely that the Chanote issued for the land is likely to be illegal.

Suthicha Sirirat

Friday 29 September 2017, 09:13AM

Yesterday’s (Sept 28) investigation was led by DSI Deputy Chief Lt Col Prawut Wongsrinil and officials from the Forestry Department.

Lt Col Prawut said, “After being notified of this development we investigated and found that in 2010 a Chanote land document had been issued for a plot of land covering around 30 rai in this area.

“The land document had been issued for an individual from Bangkok. However, this Chanote was issued without the owner previously having has a SorKor 1 land title,” he said.

By Thai law, to issue for the land title deed (Chanote), the SorKor1 land document must be presented.

To issue for the SorKor1 land document, the land must have been registered for land possession and utilisation before December 1 1954, which was before the land code of law began being enforced.

“The area has a shallow surface. Most of the land has rocks which is not suitable for growing crops. The land is also mountainous and has a sea boundary. Therefore, it is believed that the land document is illegal. The issuing of the land document and the construction of the property will have to be investigated further,” Lt Col Prawut noted.

On July 31, Rawai Municipality ordered construction to stop on the collection of buildings likely to become a resort on a popular coastal road at Nai Harn, on Phuket’s southwest coast, after discovering that parts of the buildings breach the project’s building permit. (See story here.)

Then on Aug 3, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of ISOC Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam led Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and officials to inspect the construction site and ordered that new construction plans for the eyesore construction site be drawn up and clarified within 30 days. (See story here.)

It was then confirmed on Aug 24 that sections of the controversial property which have deemed to be illegal by officials were in the process of being demolished. (See story here.)

More recently, on Monday (Sept 25), Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News that demolition of the property is not yet complete as he is still awaiting instructions from the Phuket Governor.

Mayor Aroon said, “The demolishing is not yet finished because I am still waiting orders from the Phuket Governor. I need the governor’s document outlining the official plan. “Once this document is received then the demolition can continue,” he said. When asked when that document will be received, Mayor Aroon said, “I have no idea.” (See story here.)

 

 
