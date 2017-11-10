The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

DSI overhaul overdue, says PM

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called for an overhaul of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) so it can face future challenges and cope with extraordinary or particularly burdensome cases.

crime, military, police,

Bangkok Post

Friday 10 November 2017, 08:34AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha calls for reform of the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) to prepare it to handle only special cases in the future. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha calls for reform of the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) to prepare it to handle only special cases in the future. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the premier has voiced concern about the state of the DSI and asked him and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to take steps to improve its performance.

“The prime minister wants the DSI to be more efficient and trustworthy and investigate special cases, not ordinary ones. It should not do what the police are doing,” he said.

Over the years the DSI has faced growing criticism regarding its jurisdiction and authority over cases, with critics arguing that several of those it has accepted as “special cases” should be have been left to the police.

Mr Wissanu said that as part of the DSI reforms, outsiders are likely to be allowed to apply for jobs with the agency, which requires specialists in several areas including forensic and inquiry work.

He also said the DSI overhaul, which falls under the jurisdiction of the justice administration reform committee, will proceed hand in hand with efforts to reform the police.

In the area of police reform, Mr Wissanu said Gen Prayut has also urged various parties to review a proposal seeking to separate inquiry work from the jobs the police force do.

He said while Gen Prayut agrees inquiry work should be handled independently to ensure transparency, it does not have to be transferred to another body, especially when the DSI is a separate entity under the Justice Ministry.

“Currently police work is divided into two groups: prevention of crimes and inquiries. There ought to be a clear line drawn between them, without transferring the inquiry section from the Royal Thai Police [RTP],” said Mr Wissanu.

British International School, Phuket

The proposal seeking the separation of work has been central to police reform efforts with advocates suggesting officials who deal with inquiry or investigative work be transferred to an independent body.

The inquiry work includes interrogations of suspects, the collection of evidence and processing cases to be forwarded to public prosecutors.

Gen Prayut’s suggestions on the issue come as the Inquiry Official League of Thailand (IOLT) yesterday (Nov 9) emphasised the need for inquiry work to be transferred out of the RTP.

Its statement was released in response to a police reform panel proposal that this work remain under the RTP’s jurisdiction, but that measures be introduced to ensure there is no interference from higher echelons in the police force or from politicians who might seek to influence events.

The proposal is reportedly based on input from the IOLT. The group says it represents 10,600 inquiry officials.

Critics say the inquiry work is vulnerable to interference due to the military-like chain of command.

One solution put forward was that the premier have police who handle inquiries report to the Justice Ministry but stay at their offices, stations or bureaus.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Kurt | 10 November 2017 - 08:55:50

Wow, seems reforms start!
Hope soon to see a RTP reform on Phuket island, so Phuket's top officials don't need every time to call the help of soldiers to enforce normal laws at and around beaches
Where is Phuket 'beach police' anyway? These guys on bikes and horses?
Launched with drums and trumpets, but it all died softly. 
What happen with the respective budgets?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

DSI overhaul overdue, says PM

Wow, seems reforms start! Hope soon to see a RTP reform on Phuket island, so Phuket's top officials don't need every time to call the help of...(Read More)

Phuket Gateway ‘facelift’ gets heavy push

The 10 years failing Phuket Getaway, built with B 50 million, now get a facelift with another 'major financial injection'. ...."We don&#...(Read More)

Cops’ criminal probe powers may be axed

Seems like a big cluster f...er, um...quagmire. I really don't think anyone has any high hopes that anything meaningful is going to befall the Th...(Read More)

New flood drains to bring relief to Patong’s Nanai Rd

I guess they will lay a new tarmac on the road, like they did in other parts of Nanai. This will restore the level of the road. But on the other hand,...(Read More)

Phuket Gov welcomes Suining delegation from Sichuan, China

Hopefully it meets with ones approval on here!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration online system to check permit-to-stay approvals now operational

...instead of the usual nonsensical rants, how about reading the article- this is about checking the status of visa applications NOT 90 day reports. W...(Read More)

New flood drains to bring relief to Patong’s Nanai Rd

Hahaha, I saw it. The way they thought to solve the problems are funny. The problems will remain, same same, but different. Only the people who took...(Read More)

Phuket Governor, soldiers step up action against Kamala Beach operators

So, require the military to control beach vendors, how very grown up, good example of the level of maturity of the typical Thai adult. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration online system to check permit-to-stay approvals now operational

Please could someone read the article properly! It's not about the usual 90 day report site,it is a "new"site about:"Check your vis...(Read More)

Phuket Governor, soldiers step up action against Kamala Beach operators

"now the government has ordered a crackdown we have to enforce the law" so by that you mean at all other times you ignore the law!?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.