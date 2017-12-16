The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Drunk drivers risk having cars seized over New Year

NATIONWIDE: Police have vowed to strictly enforce traffic regulations and are considering impounding vehicles of suspected drunk drivers in attempts to minimise road accidents during the coming festive season.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 16 December 2017, 02:35PM

A policeman at Lat Phrao station looks at motorcycles including those confiscated from drink drivers during previous New Year holidays. Photo: Bangkok Post / File
A policeman at Lat Phrao station looks at motorcycles including those confiscated from drink drivers during previous New Year holidays. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Security agencies, meanwhile, have been put on alert and ordered to gather intelligence information and monitor social media for distortions facts or instigating chaos ahead of and during the New Year holiday.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said strict enforcement of the laws is necessary to reduce road accidents and fatalities and police will get tough on drunk-driving and sitting on the side of pickup trucks bed while they are in motion.

He said police are also considering seizing the vehicles of drunk drivers, noting the measure has effectively reduced road accidents when large numbers of people have travelled to the provinces to celebrate the New Year holidays in the past.

Gen Chakthip insisted every measure is intended to reduce road accidents and fatalities, pointing out that 80% of the cases are caused by disrespect for traffic laws and regulations.

“Police don't want to seize your cars but they have to if it will save lives,” he said ahead of a police meeting to discuss road safety measures during the festive season.

Over the years, successive governments have struggled to significantly reduce road deaths and injuries during the period.

A total of 478 people were killed in road accidents during 2016-2017 New Year despite the “seven dangerous days” road safety campaign – the highest toll in a decade.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has instructed security agencies to monitor social media to prevent distortion of information, said Defence Ministry spokesman Khongcheep Tantravanich.

Gen Prawit has told the authorities to intensify their intelligence-gathering operations, especially those concerning public safety and the trafficking of illicit goods.

Mr Khongcheep also said the deputy premier has stressed the need to step up screening of people entering and leaving the country and keep a close eye on people on the blacklist.

According to Gen Chakthip, he has instructed officials to collaborate with security agencies in stepping up efforts against criminal activities.

Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul and Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan, his deputies, have been assigned to supervise operations and ensure public safety, he added.

Gen Chakthip said intelligence information has so far detected nothing unusual but called on the public to act as eyes and ears for authorities to ensure a safe holiday.

According to the police chief, the Royal Thai Police have asked City Hall to limit venues for New Year celebrations to three – the Ratchaprasong area, Asiatique and CDC mall.

Checkpoints will be set up to target drug-related activities because traffickers tend to take advantage of the festivities to smuggle drugs and other contraband goods.

He added that the Tourism Police Bureau has recruited 3,000 volunteers and trained them to help provide assistance to foreign travellers during the holiday.

Read original story here.

 

 
Capt B | 16 December 2017 - 22:57:37

Not good enough. Thailand is not the only country that has failed miserably in its Drink Driving Legislation. No driver should be put in a position where they are sharing the road with drunk drivers.
The only way Drunk Drivers will stop being Drunk Drivers is if Mandatory Jail Sentences for ALL Drunk Drivers is introduced. It does not matter if somebody has been hurt or not.
Lock them all up !!!

The Phuket News

Kurt | 16 December 2017 - 16:40:18

Again the same yearly nonsense. A few days confiscation only, for cars and motorbikes.
And as usual the owners can half the confiscation time with the brown envelop offerings.

Do confiscate cars and motorbikes 3 months, and see or that works with the culprits who learn so hard.
If 3 months not work, make it next year 6 months.
Hey Authorities, it is time that you are taken for serious!

Not 'big' bla bla, and 'small actions', but no bla bla and big actions!
If you take yourself serious as a Authority!

I was laughing reading that line about sitting on the site of pick up beds.
We see that illegal happening 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.
And we read how many lives that all the time cost when a speeding pick up gets out of 'course'.

