PHUKET: A ban of flying drones to take photos or record videos around or over places where the Royal Cremation ceremonies, being held on Oct 26, will apply in Phuket, The Phuket News has been told.

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 04:54PM

Flying drones in any areas where Royal Funeral ceremonies are being held in Phuket on Oct 26 are banned. Photo: Inmortal Producciones

“Drones should not be flown in Phuket on the Royal Cremation Day (Oct 26), and especially not around the replica of the Royal Crematorium at Saphan Hin or at the other venues where ceremonies for the late King will be held,” said Busaya Jaipiam, Chief of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, confirmed today (Oct 3).

“I strongly suggest that people follow the announcement as issued by the Civil Aviation Authority,” she said.

“There have not been specific regulations for the drone ban issued for Phuket, but the national ban applies,” she added.

The announcement, signed by Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Director General Chula Sukmanop, was issued on Sept 21.

The ban deemed that to show immense respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, as well as for safety and preservation of peace and public order in the Royal Cremation areas, the premises of the Grand Palace, Sanam Luang Royal Ceremonial Ground and the vicinity within a radius of 19 kilometres shall be “restricted areas” to drones.

“No person shall control or launch a drone into such areas, except such drones as utilised in aerial photography by the Committee on Ceremonies for the Royal Cremation of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” said the announcement.

“Violators will be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding forty thousand baht or both, according to Section 78 (1) of the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497 (1954).”