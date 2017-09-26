The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Drain works spur traffic delays at critical intersection towards Patong

PHUKET: Kathu Police have warned of traffic delays at the critical intersection of Phra Phuket Kaew Rd and Wichit Songkram Rd while drain repairs are carried out for two weeks.

transport, tourism, construction, police, patong,

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 01:11PM

The “Sikor intersection”, near the Caltex petrol station (see map below), is where all traffic in both directions heading over Patong Hill needs to pass through on order to proceed to Patong or towards Phuket Town.

The drain repairs, which began on Saturday (Sept 23), are to continue for 16 days, until Oct 8.

While the repairs are being carried out by Kathu Municipality council workers, the eastbound lane of Phra Phuket Kaew Rd on the east side of the intersection heading toward Phuket Town, is reduced to one lane, Kathu Police reported.

Although traffic can still pass in both directions through the affected area, the westbound lane of Phra Phuket Kaew Rd has been reduced to allow eastbound traffic to pass.

“Vehicles heading to Patong Hill are advised to avoid passing through the area,” Kathu Police urged.

Instead, Kathu Police advised motorists heading to Patong to approach the intersection from Wichit Songkram Rd, not Phra Phuket Kaew Rd.

Also, it is advised that any motorists heading from Patong towards Phuket Town likewise turn left or right onto Wichit Songkram Rd to avoid the drain works area on the east side of the intersection.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused,” Kathu Police noted.

 

 
Location

 
