The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Don Mueang passengers suffer in four-hour queue

BANGKOK: Understaffed immigration clearance at Don Mueang airport resulted in a wait of more than four hours for hundreds of passengers -- and an online complaint from a Thai man whose foreign wife was among them.

tourism, transport, immigration,

Bangkok Post

Sunday 6 August 2017, 11:58AM

Foreign visitors queue for passport control at Don Mueang airport during a four-hour wait that stretched into Saturday morning. Photo: Piyabutr Saengkanokkul
Foreign visitors queue for passport control at Don Mueang airport during a four-hour wait that stretched into Saturday morning. Photo: Piyabutr Saengkanokkul
Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, a law lecturer at Thammasat University, shared images of packed queues for passport control at the airport on his Facebook page early Saturday.

He said his wife, a foreign national who had arrived from the award-winning Changi airport in Singapore, estimated that around 2,000 passengers were waiting in non-moving queues on Friday night. Two hours later he shared a similar image as the queues showed no sign of shortening.

After three hours of waiting, he asked airport officials what they were doing to solve the problem but they just acknowledged the issue. An immigration official told him that problems had arisen because several flights landed at the same time, but the airport did not coordinate with immigration in advance so there were insufficient immigration officers to deal with the crowds. 

Mr Piyabutr said his wife informed him that an immigration official wanted to open a new counter but the boss objected so there were two unused lanes.

He said it took his wife four hours and 20 minutes from the time she joined the queue at midnight to clear passport control. His wife said there were two priority lanes for flight crew which should have been used to speed up service, but officials kept telling passengers to stay in their original queues. She noticed that some passengers were weak and needed water as conditions were stuffy with little ventilation.

Another passenger who was at the airport commented on Facebook: "I was in this queue last night. Four hours and 15 minutes to get through. The issue is with queue management. There isn't any. You have 2,000 people filtering from 9 lanes into 3. Not a single member of staff outside of immigration desks were to be seen.

"But when a lady fainted near us around 4am, more staff than I had seen all evening including what looked like extra immigration officials appeared, and carried her away. 

"This was the worst immigration experience I have had in 30-plus years of travel, and I fly most weeks."

C and C Marine

A source from the immigration police said that generally, immigration clearance should take only about 45 seconds per passenger. But the increased emphasis on security means that extra time is needed to verify the authenticity of passports and whether any passport holders were on blacklists. 

The source said that even with up to 1,000 passengers arriving at the same time, it should not take more than an hour to clear the immigration queues. However, landings are a matter of coordination between the airlines and the airport. 

He said the busiest times for flights landing at Don Mueang each day were between 5am and 7am and around 9pm.

Mr Piyabutr said his wife heard from several tourists who told her it was their worst experience with passport control. He said he wondered if any first-time visitors experiencing such problems would return to Thailand in the future. 

On Saturday afternoon he also posted a link to customer reviews on the international website Skytrax complaining about their bad experience at Don Mueang.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Where's the money? No report of attempts to recover it - or is recovery reserved just for politicians?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Because all that matters under the Thai 'system' is face. The Department of Intellectual Property wanted to earn face by getting their name an...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Nasa12... I don't find his comments "stupid" at all. They are intelligent, relevant, concise and addresses with clarity the inane commen...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

BenPendejo... read the article..."Red flags have been placed at almost every beach to stop swimmers from going into the sea." The babble of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Its the same in any town in Phuket. Just 5 minutes walking around you can see 20 such places. In places like Patong you dont even have to walk as more...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Eagle@ Like your stupid comments the most of the time you wright a comments to another people Post in Phuket News Mr Eagle. But it is good that there...(Read More)

Tears of joy as Phuket lifeguard returns B100k to Chinese tourist

What a top man this man is for his honesty. I have always thought the lifeguards are good decent people and do a great job under difficult circumstanc...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

OK Joe and brother Eagle, yeah...they pulled this one off...luckily. The issue is that they should have prevented the guy from entering the water, an...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

yvonne... the doomsayers and Thai haters have not agreed with you. Read the lifesavers website to at least get some understanding of what training the...(Read More)

Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says

Rorri_2...as per usual you have no idea what you are talking about. How can anyone make a judgment on here on scant original articles about what occur...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.